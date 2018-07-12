Sparse details on Iowa plans that bypass Obama’s health law

In this April 2, 2018 photo, Gov. Kim Reynolds prepares to sign a bill allowing unregulated health plans at the Iowa Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa law approved this spring in the Republican-controlled Legislature would allow the conservative and politically powerful Iowa Farm Bureau to offer health plans that skirt requirements of the Affordable Care Act. But several months after a ceremonial bill signing, few details are available about how the plans will work for people with rising health insurance costs. The Des Moines Register via AP Rodney White