Deadline to reunite immigrant families rapidly approaching

FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, activists march past the White House to protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents in Washington. This spring, the Trump administration began a “zero tolerance” policy to criminally prosecute anyone caught crossing the border illegally. Because children can’t be in jail with their parents, more than 2,300 families caught by Border Patrol were separated. Alex Brandon, file AP Photo