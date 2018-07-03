Here is a sampling of Alaska editorials:
July 1, 2018
Anchorage Daily News: Turning the tide of property crime requires all-hands effort
Anchorage residents have been increasingly certain that property crime in Alaska's largest city is out of control. Now we have the numbers showing it's true.
Anchorage Police Department data tells a startling story: a 56 percent year-over-year increase in vehicle thefts during the first half of 2017. More than 3,100 vehicles stolen in the city last year. Nearly 400 car thefts in January 2018, the worst month on record for the crime.
These are the facts: Anchorage has a big, big problem with property crime, and vehicle theft in particular. That problem has been getting worse for the past several years. As it stands, 2018 could be even worse than last year. As some have said, it makes Anchorage feel like Gotham City, but without Batman.
So what's driving this problem, and how do we stop it?
There are undoubtedly multiple factors driving the car-theft epidemic, but there's one that's plain as day: The opioid epidemic. It's exacerbating several other issues plaguing the state — prison overcrowding, high health care costs, homelessness — and it's a big driver for thieves needing quick money for a fix. Solving the vehicle-theft problem and keeping it solved will have to happen alongside a solution to the opioid crisis — otherwise, the underlying issue will still exist and give people an incentive to steal.
A solution to the opioid epidemic is no small task itself. The Alaska Legislature has taken steps to help curb some of the contributors to that problem, such as funding overdose kits and passing laws that target overprescription of addictive pain medication. But we can't say we have a handle on the issue — in fact, the availability of cheap heroin and, more recently, fentanyl, have made matters worse by providing a path for users to more dangerous and habit-forming drugs.
Alaska needs a two-pronged focus. We must curb demand for illegal opioids through increased availability of rehabilitation programs that use less-dangerous drugs like suboxone and methadone to help users wean themselves off their habits, and make sure they follow through after treatment and stay sober. Simultaneously, we must redouble efforts to reduce supply, by tracking down and vigorously prosecuting those importing and dealing the drugs. And as the friends and family members of those dealing with addiction, we must support them and hold them accountable. Getting clean is hard; it's nearly impossible when no one is holding your hand and watching over your shoulder.
With regard to property crime, and particularly vehicle theft, the scope of the problem is such that residents and even APD feel overwhelmed by the volume of crimes. Adding staffing and tasking more officers to focus on property crime would surely help, but those resources can't be created out of thin air. Putting more focus on property crime will mean less on other offenses, or increased costs for the municipality and thereby taxpayers. If we want this problem fixed — and we do — we must reconcile ourselves with one of those two scenarios.
As for what we can do as individual residents, it's hard to guarantee that your car won't be stolen, but it's easy to at least make sure you won't be an easy target. Always lock your car doors, and double-check to make sure. Don't leave valuables inside where others can see them. Consider a car security system or anti-theft device. In the winter, don't leave your car running — locked or not — with the keys inside.
Property crime can be hard to combat, but for a nonviolent crime, it feels uniquely violating to victims. Our vehicles and our homes feel like extensions of who we are — they're personal spaces. Turning around property crime in Anchorage is essential to rebuilding our sense of security and community. That can't start soon enough.
July 1, 2018
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner: Nenana is headed the right direction
Being secretive and avoiding accountability in government can lead to public distrust. It can be problematic, too. Anyone holding public office, or considering a run for public office, should take note.
After years of being run by a secretive administration, the city of Nenana is mired in debt and scandal. Now, the current administration is dealing with the consequences and trying to clean up the mess. Nenana Mayor Pro Tem Jessica Shaw is taking the city in the right direction, but there is still a lot of work to be done. Mayor Shaw was appointed in April, after Mayor Jason Mayrand resigned. Mayrand had been mayor nearly 16 years.
In a June Nenana City Assembly meeting, Mayor Shaw outlined the city's debts - totaling more than $755,000 — to public and private entities. She has also been up front about the possibility of Nenana's power being shut off by Golden Valley Electric Association, which would result in the water and sewage systems also shutting down.
Copies of the fiscal 2019 budget are supposed to be ready and available to the public this week.
And, as painful as it was to close a library to save money, the city has more important obligations to worry about.
Although the reality of the situation is ugly, it's good Mayor Shaw is being open about Nenana's dire situation.
City officials could still do more to keep residents in the loop. During the same meeting, Nenana resident Adam White requested City Assembly agendas and documents be made available in advance of each meeting so people could be informed about what is happening at meetings. Mr. White's request is reasonable, and Nenana should follow through. It is standard practice for municipal governments to make agendas and meeting packets available to anyone who wants them prior to a meeting. The people of Nenana should be able to know in advance about the business their elected officials are conducting at public meetings.
Another resident's comment highlighted the need for residents to have their questions answered. Darcia Grace said she had questions about the city leasing the cultural center, but her phone calls have not been answered.
"... a lot of times no one's answering. If you guys answered questions at these meetings, there wouldn't be so much rumor and gossip," Ms. Grace said.
Assemblyman Joshua Verhagen defended Mayor Shaw, saying there are too many questions for her to answer and oftentimes she does not have a good enough answer. It's likely that she is simply overwhelmed. After all, Mayor Shaw is hoping to hire more administrative staff.
"The current setup is unrealistic. I live it daily. It's a disaster," she said about the staffing situation.
Nenana officials should implement a better method for answering the public's questions. Whether that is altering the order of City Assembly meeting agendas by ordinance, a series of town hall meetings or some other method — the public deserves answers.
