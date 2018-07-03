Recent editorials published in Indiana newspapers

The (Munster) Times. June 29, 2018
High-speed internet is boon to economy
Area municipalities bringing fiber optics to their residents and businesses are doing the right thing in preparing to light up commerce.
Broadband internet service is to the 21st century what electrification was to the 20th. It wasn't until the 1930s, remember, that rural electrification efforts in Northwest Indiana picked up steam. And now the concern across Indiana, across the nation, is how to make sure areas aren't left behind in the e-commerce age.
This is a public utility that needs to be available in every community.
Chesterton will be the third Northwest Indiana municipality to "light up" its own fiber optics network this year, joining Valparaiso and East Chicago. Hobart is considering a similar project.
Valparaiso's economic development director, Patrick Lyp, said the city began exploring the idea of building its own fiber optics network in 2014 after a company seeking to expand was looking for high-speed fiber connectivity with redundancy. Private investment in fiber was "hit and miss" as to locations throughout the community.
The city spent about $2.4 million to build some 25 miles of fiber along Ind. 49 with circles to the east and both sides of U.S. 30. Leasing fiber to companies, with the first contracts expected to be approved next month, will allow the city to recoup its investment, Lyp said.
It also shows Valparaiso, and cities like it, are eager to attract new businesses and encourage expansion of existing ones.
In Chesterton, the 13 miles of underground fiber cost $1.5 million. The town's goal was a redundant, stable, secure and scalable dark fiber network to serve the town, Duneland School Corp. and new and future businesses, Town Manager Bernie Doyle said.
Doyle said the fiber installation is part of the town's attempt to recruit businesses in the biomedical, finance and high-tech industries.
East Chicago's 17 miles of fiber cost $1.7 million. The installation includes the business area along Chicago Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard and Columbus Drive.
The fiber network will not only attract businesses but also allow the city to install free Wi-Fi hotspots in public areas, such as the marina and parks, said Steve Segura, director of the city's multimedia department.
The high-speed internet access will improve residents' quality of life as well as lure businesses.
We applaud the efforts by communities like Valparaiso, Chesterton and East Chicago to bring fiber optic service to their businesses and residents as an economic development tool.
The (Fort Wayne) Journal Gazette. June 28, 2018
Indiana has work to do on behalf of children
If children are the future, Indiana has a health crisis on the horizon. In a report that gives the state improving marks on most measures of child well-being, some important indicators show a downward trend and poor prospects for a healthier Indiana.
. The death rate for Indiana children and teens, at 31 per 100,000 residents, is higher than the national rate of 25 per 100,000.
. The incidence of low birth-weight babies has increased since 2010, from 8 percent in 2010 to 8.2 percent in 2016. In Pulaski County, in north central Indiana, the rate is 16.8 percent. The U.S. average is 8.1 percent.
. Indiana ranks 3rd out of 36 states for which data are available in percentage of high school students who seriously considered attempting suicide. The state is ranked 3rd out of 34 states for percentage of students who made a suicide plan.
. Indiana's overall ranking of 31st in the nation for children's health is worse than all of our neighboring states. Ohio is ranked 23rd.
The figures are from the Annie E. Casey Foundation's annual Kids Count profile, which assigns Indiana an overall rank of 28th for measures related to health, economic well-being, education, and family and community. In 2003, the state ranked 20th in the nation for children's well-being. It fell to 31st in 2009.
Indiana's slow and steady economic recovery boosted its performance in economic well-being measures in the latest report. The percentage of children living in poverty dropped from 22 percent to 20 percent, for example, but the progress didn't match other states. Indiana slid from 19th overall to 24th place for economic well-being. Twenty-eight percent of children still lived in households with parents who lack secure employment in 2016, the most recent year for which data are available.
But Indiana's poor performance on children's health measures is especially alarming. A stronger economy can do much to improve the lives of the state's children in a relatively brief period, but health issues can have lifetime effects.
"Health is foundational for child well-being," observes the Indiana Youth Institute in its 2018 data report accompanying the Kids Count release. "Physical and mental health in childhood impacts other critical aspects of a child's life, including school attendance and performance, and can have lasting effects on a child's future health and well-being. Substance abuse, lack of health care, inadequate insurance, and poor health habits put children's health at risk."
The Indiana Youth Institute uses the data compiled to dive into the underlying causes for the state's struggle, examining the factors that lead to preterm births, for example. More than 13 percent of expectant Indiana mothers smoke while pregnant, according to the report. While the figure is down from 18.5 percent in 2008, it is significantly higher than the U.S. rate of 8 percent. White mothers smoke at a rate of 14.6 percent, compared with 10.8 percent of black expectant mothers and 3.8 percent of expectant Hispanic mothers.
The health data offer a blueprint for improvement. Some promising efforts are underway in Fort Wayne and Allen County to ensure access to health care, but those involved need support from policymakers and budget officials. If we don't get a handle on the health challenges facing our youngest residents, the state's long-term prospects for economic progress are bleak.
Kokomo Tribune. June 27, 2018
The price of progress
You might want to fill your vehicle's tank before Sunday, otherwise you'll pay a penny more in taxes at the pump.
The Indiana gas tax will rise to 29 cents per gallon July 1. The 2017 tax hike, along with global market forces, has contributed to a 67 cent increase in the cost of gasoline since last year.
Tuesday morning, the average price in Indiana for a gallon of regular gas was $2.845, GasBuddy reported. A year ago, it was $2.169 a gallon.
And that's not exactly a bad thing.
As we reported in 2015, Indiana's previous gas tax of 18.4 cents per gallon hadn't changed in more than two decades. And it had not kept up with inflation.
The shortfall was significant because, like the rest of the country, Indiana was doing quite poorly when it came to infrastructure grading. In 2013, the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the United States a "D'' grade for its infrastructure, while Indiana received a slightly better grade, receiving a "D-plus."
Something had to be done, and fast. Our gas tax was simply not collecting as much as it once was. The old model was not going to work. Cars today are more fuel efficient. People are driving more fuel efficient hybrids and electric vehicles. Fewer people are driving at all.
So Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Legislature changed the gas tax formula in 2017 to maintain roads and bridges in a timely manner. They also raised vehicle registration fees by $15. Hybrid owners will pay $50 more to register their vehicle, and electric-car motorists will pay $150 more.
State government needed to be proactive, not reactive. Indiana needed a long-term solution, not short-term thinking. It needed income coming in to address maintenance issues on an ongoing basis. And we got it.
It's not as if we can afford to let the roads we have completely deteriorate.
South Bend Tribune. June 27, 2018
Seeking the best deal for taxpayers
The public demands fiscal responsibility.
It expects public officials to look for the best deal when spending taxpayer money.
It's reasonable to make these demands.
But the recent experience of members of St. Joseph County's Solid Waste Management District's board illustrates what can happen in the pursuit of a bargain.
Earlier this year, the board, in an effort to get a better deal, put the recycling contract out to bid for the district's curbside recycling program. The vote to put the contract out to bid was 6-1. In deciding to give companies a chance to bid on the contract, the board denied an offer from Borden Waste-Away, the current provider, to extend its contract for another 10 years with no price increases.
The strategy backfired when Borden was the only company to submit a bid — and its proposal would mean higher fees for taxpayers. The proposal would compel the district to increase the annual fee to continue the program from $28 to $35. The board will consider approving the contract next month.
Randy Przybysz, the district director, who had recommended against putting the contract out to bid, says "We took a gamble and lost."
Board member and Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood said that the board learned a lesson from this experience:
"If you've got a good contract, and if you've got a good provider, it's always probably a better bet to take the contract and extend it rather than to open it up."
That's a fair point.
But in a February comment, we supported the board's decision and its effort to provide the best service for county residents at the best price. As the county has learned in other cases, there can be pitfalls to locking into long-term contracts. It can also be difficult to predict what better offers, if any, might surface. In this case, the waste management board rolled the dice and lost. But the increase for residents will be minimal.
And it's not an indictment of the approach. Because seeking the best deal for taxpayers is always the right approach.____
