Enforcement of lactation consultant licensing law on hold

NickeySue Christian poses for a photo with her 16-month-old son Mark on Monday, June 25, 2018, in Atlanta. Christian said she struggled to breastfeed when Mark was born until she got help from a certified lactation counselor. She said she's worried a new provision of Georgia law that would require require people who provide lactation care and services to be licensed by the state might keep the same counselor from being able to help her again if she has another child. The secretary of state has agreed not to enforce the requirement pending the outcome of a lawsuit a lawsuit challenging the licensing requirement. Kate Brumback AP Photo