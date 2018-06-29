Condemned inmate's lawyers disappointed mercy not granted

FILE – This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Robert Van Hook, convicted of fatally strangling and stabbing David Self in 1985 after meeting him in a Cincinnati bar. Ohio Gov. John Kasich won't spare Van Hook's life, the Republican governor announced Friday, June 29, 2018, following the Ohio Parole Board's recommendation to deny mercy even though Van Hook's attorneys argued he should receive clemency due to a history of abuse and untreated mental illness. Van Hook's execution is set for July 18, 2018. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP, File)