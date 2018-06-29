Israel delivers aid, medicine to Syrians fleeing to border

This photo released by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, shows civil defense workers helping civilians who fled from Daraa after shelling by Syrian government forces, in the town of Qunaitra, near Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, southern Syria, Thursday, June 28, 2018. A barrage of airstrikes hit rebel-held areas in southwestern Syria on Thursday, killing civilians hiding in an underground shelter as government forces pressed their offensive to reclaim a region that was until recently part of a U.S.-backed and negotiated truce. (Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP)