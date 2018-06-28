Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, rest in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas. Harvard University neuroscientist Charles Nelson says Central-American children arriving with their families at the southern U.S. border have already endured the trauma of leaving their homes, some after violence or other threats, and faced the additional trauma of an arduous journey north. … That may increase their susceptibility to the hazards of separation at the border.” (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File)