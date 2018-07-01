Communities embrace need for addiction prevention, treatment

The Northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of Not One More, an advocacy group that supports drug addiction prevention, recovery and education efforts, has seen community support for prevention and recovery efforts in Crawford County increase over the past 18 months.
But they say more can be done.
When political, business, and academic leaders recently gathered at Allegheny College for a roundtable discussion of the opioid crisis, the first question from the audience came from John Hartnett, president of the local Not One More.
Applauding the examples cited by the panel's business leaders of shifts away from "zero-tolerance policies" to policies that emphasize treatment over punishment, Hartnett directed his question to U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, whose district includes all of Crawford County.
"How do you see the role of government in moving away from punitive measures and more so addressing the fact that addiction is an illness?" he asked.
Kelly stressed the need for early intervention when it comes to addiction and pointed out that removing an addict from the environment in which they developed their addiction — whether for treatment programs or even punitive incarceration — can be key to successful recovery.
The role government might play in the shift from a punitive model of addiction response to a treatment model, however, remained less than clear.
The Republican senator redirected concerns about how the government can react to the opioid epidemic, asking instead that individuals like those in the audience of well over 100 rise up to the challenge presented by the crisis.
"I think sometimes there's a misconception that if you throw more money at a problem," Kelly said, "you can manage to come up with an answer."
"Government cannot solve anything on its own," he said. Looking to the audience, he added, "You are all here because you care very deeply about what's going on . the answer is right out here. Each one of you — each one of you is the answer."
The recent activities of Not One More and parts of the Meadville community, from members of advocacy groups, nonprofit organizations and county agencies to leading institutions such as Meadville Medical Center, suggest that they have already embraced that role.
Their efforts have addressed awareness, prevention and recovery. In March, a Black Balloon Day event placed reminders of the costs of addiction around the city, while in May a concert by world-renowned pianist Alec Chien promoted the city's journey to becoming a trauma-informed community.
Not One More also offers Narcan to those who need it. Hartnett himself recently joined Meadville Medical Center as a service navigator, helping direct community members to addiction-recovery services.
