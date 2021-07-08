‘Destin debacle’: Wichitans facing extended flight delays in Florida airport

By the time their flight back to Wichita from Destin, Florida, was canceled at midnight, Ryan and Alicia Baty were facing an unenviable choice — sleep on the airport floor with their three young children or shell out upwards of $800 for a hotel room.

The Batys and 800 to 900 passengers on other ill-fated June 12 flights had already weathered a day of mind-numbing delays when they were given the bad news.

“It’s midnight now and we’re all in scramble mode, and they’re telling people on Saturday, they’re not sending a flight back to Wichita until Wednesday,” Ryan Baty said. “You can’t find a hotel room. I mean it’s Destin, everything’s booked at peak travel season.”

One-way Allegiant Air flights from Wichita’s Eisenhower National Airport to the Emerald Coast start as low as $50, but multiple weekends of extended delays at the overwhelmed Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport have turned the Florida Panhandle city into a different kind of tourist trap.

“When I think about it, I’m like, I cannot believe this,” said Baty, reflecting on what he now refers to as “the Destin debacle.”

His children, ages 9, 7 and 4, hadn’t eaten since 11:30 a.m. when the flight was canceled. Vending machines were empty, airport merchants had long since sold out of food and beverages, and the terminals didn’t even have drinking fountains due to the COVID-19 safety protocol.

“You’re literally deserted. You’re abandoned at this airport with no options,” Baty said. “It was the most discouraging travel experience I could ever imagine.”

In an email response to The Eagle’s questions, an Allegiant spokesperson blamed the nightmarish traveling conditions on the Destin airport’s equipment, bad weather and other airlines.

“The return of leisure travel, including issues brought on by other airlines adding service without notice, has made summer operations at peak times incredibly difficult for Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport,” wrote Hilarie Grey, Allegiant’s director of corporate communications

“Regrettably, these late additions have had the effect of overwhelming the airport’s infrastructure. The TSA checkpoint throughput has been a bottleneck at peak times, and has been impacted by staffing shortages and equipment problems.”

Baty said passengers were told weather was to blame for the two flight delays and ultimate cancellation, but he doesn’t believe that’s the whole story.

“They told us there it was weather, and then I had an airport official on the side tell me the reason they’re telling us it’s weather is so they don’t have to pay for our accommodations. It’s out of their control,” Baty said.

“The pilot and his crew were in the terminal also waiting. They were telling us all along, ‘Well, the plane’s here. It just hasn’t got a gate to park at.’”

Grey, the Allegiant spokesperson, did not respond directly to The Eagle’s question asking if the airline cited weather to avoid paying for travelers’ accommodations.

‘Cannot apologize enough’

Baty was warned by a friend that the Destin airport could get hectic, so he and his family showed up three and a half hours early for their 4 p.m. flight on June 12. They were still standing in the 90-degree Florida heat hours later when an ambulance arrived to attend to an elderly traveler who had fainted.

“We waited in line four and a half hours just to get into the building,” Baty said. “Not to get through security or TSA, just to get to the ticket counter to check our bags.”

The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that on June 26, two Saturdays later, first responders were called to treat four people who suffered from heat-related maladies while standing in line outside the airport.

Once they finally made it inside, the Batys spent hours waiting with other exasperated travelers before their flight was finally canceled. When they found a hotel with an opening 20 miles from the airport, they decided to cough up the money.

“The going rate normally is about $200 for this hotel room. It’s a king bed with a pullout sofa,” Baty said. “They wanted $750 for the hotel room — gouging us — only one we can find, so I’m desperate.”

An hour and a $120 Uber ride later, the Batys finally arrived at the hotel, thoroughly exhausted.

The next morning, they booked a separate flight on Southwest Airlines to Kansas City and enlisted a friend to arrange for a van to pick them up and bring them home to Wichita.

Valerie Wise, an air service and business development manager at Eisenhower International, said it’s not up to the airport to warn prospective travelers about the logistical nightmare in Destin.

“I think that would be something that Allegiant might want to do,” Wise said.

Grey said Allegiant “cannot apologize enough” to its customers but that the airline is working to improve conditions in Destin.

“This has not been the experience that we want and expect for our passengers at Allegiant, and we have put a great deal of time and resources toward working with the airport and other critical partners including the TSA to mitigate the situation,” Grey said.