Camelback Resort debuts speakeasy-style adult game room while launching spring activities at Pa. property

Out with the snow, in with the new.

Camelback Resort, a Pennsylvania hotspot in the winter for its skiing, snowtubing and indoor waterpark, has just opened a new speakeasy-style game room for adults in the middle of launching its spring activities lineup.

That means the 21-and-up crowd has a spot to unwind away from the kid-centric arcade and vast adventures located in the Poconos resort’s main building. The speakeasy-inspired hangout is located in the basement of Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse at the base of Camelback Mountain and a short walk from accommodations.

The new spot arrives just as Camelback has opened seasonal attractions like its ziplines, mountain rollercoaster, Segway tour, and tree-top adventure course and prepares to launch its summer activities.

Berrelli’s, housed in a high-ceiling rustic wood-beamed structure, recently revamped its menu from an Italian family-style restaurant to one with more meat offerings and smaller plates. Dishes range from Cacio e Pepe (pasta with black pepper and grana padano, $26) to scallops (roasted grapes, parsnip, frisee, verjus, $32) and Veal Osso Bucco with creamy polenta and wild mushroom ($34). Cocktails include the Death of a Poet, a $15 mix of blueberry “jacked” Wheatly Vodka, elderflower liqueur and fresh lime juice.

Head downstairs for more of a nightlife vibe, where the new speakeasy style space at Berrelli’s offers a menu of its own, along with pool tables, dart boards, shuffleboard tables and big-screen TVs showing sports.

The hangout has its own menu of burgers, ranging from a $19 “Chicago - Capone,” made with angus beef, fontina cheese, crispy pancetta, banana peppers, and sautéed peppers and onions; to the upscale $75 “Massino’s ’75,” packed with Wagyu beef, truffle aioli, burrata and fresh shaved truffle.

Guests at the downstairs space can also order wine by the glass, cigars, or drinks off lengthy beer and whiskey lists. The space is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., and then on Friday and Saturday until midnight.

Recently opened spring attractions include 1,000-foot ziplines with views of the mountains; the 4,000-foot Zip-Flyer, billed as “Pennsylvania’s longest zipline,” and a Mountain Segway Tour that goes through a forest.

The Appalachian Express Mountain Coaster, which the resort says is the only one in Pennsylvania, is a 4,500-foot steel track that at first takes riders slowly up Camelback Mountain before whipping and winding them back down at a speed that’s controlled by those on board thanks to a brake.

And the TreeTop Adventure Course, set to open May 28, is a three-hour, three-level course that tests your climbing, swinging and zipping skills on ropes, bridges, nets and wooden planks. The minimum age for this is nine, and an easier “Explorer Course” is offered for kids six and up.

As if all that’s not enough, Camelbeach Outdoor Waterpark is set to open in mid-June, boasting 37 rides, slides and other attractions.

Beginning June 12, summer tubing begins, shooting riders down a hill and then making it easy for them to ride again with a “Magic Carpet” that brings them back up.

On the same day, an Adventure Zone will open in the outdoor waterpark, complete with a Climbing Wall and Euro Bungee experience.

Some time next month, the resort will launch Ultimate Terrain Vehicle Tours for groups of two to four, guided by a staff member. Early booking is recommended and drivers must have a valid driver’s license and be 18 or older.

Of course, all of the indoor amenities and attractions inside the main building that draw visitors year-round are still in play — but with some updates.

The hotel’s 453 guest suites have recently been renovated and updated. Casual eatery Graffiti Pizza — where you can build your own pie, including with gluten free options — now features graffiti-style art from former NFL running back Baron Batch. You can also pick up salads and sandwiches here.

And guests can also create their own sundaes at the new Sugar Shack, near the arcade and in the same area as Graffiti Pizza. The resort’s new app lets guests do everything from booking their stay, to buying activity tickets and making dining reservations.

One of the resort’s biggest draws has always been its indoor waterpark, Aquatopia, where you can brave scary slides, practice surfing on the FlowRider, join adventurous family members in a raft on the Venus Slydetrap, relax in the lazy river or splash around in the wave pool.

When it’s time to dry off, kids can still be entertained with add-on adventures like laser tag, rock climbing, an escape room, indoor ropes course and small bumper cars track.

Check out camelbackresort.com for pricing of accommodations and activities, along with hours of operation for restaurants and adventures.

Camelback Resort is currently offering an Unlimited Mountain Adventures package, for mid-week stays only, through the end of June. Those booking the package get unlimited access to certain activities at Camelback Mountain Adventures for each registered guest (including the Double Barrel 1,000-foot Ziplines and the Appalachian Express Mountain Coaster), in addition to access to Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark and a 200-point arcade credit.

Rates for this package — valid for midweek stays from Sunday to Thursday through June 30, and for mountain adventures Monday to Friday — start at $315 per night.