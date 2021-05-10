One-word review for Universal’s new VelociCoaster: relentless

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s vivacious and a little vicious. It’s Jurassic World VelociCoaster, the next thrill ride coming to Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The roller coaster, set to open to the public June 10, began previews for annual passholders holding reservations Sunday morning. Visitors came off the ride wide-eyed, jittery and smiling.

Although the coaster is themed to raptors and the chase, the star is the ride’s relentlessness. Once it starts accelerating, there’s no relief.

In the beginning, there are brief, foggy encounters with velociraptors behind bars. That quickly turns into a series of twisting curves and hills rolling through rocky archways and the first moments of weightlessness. Sounds emitting from passengers around me included cries of terror and extreme giggles.

Expletives were uttered.

There’s a rapid raptor encounter and a growling sound effect, but riders may be too busy processing to be too startled.

The second half of the ride is riveting. Just when it looks like VelociCoaster might catch its breath, it takes yours by launching into another acceleration that speeds into its trademark “top hat” hill seen from multiple locations in the theme park. Universal says this launch goes 70 mph.

Riders are flung to the apex of the 155-foot-high hill, twist, hold for a dramatic nanosecond and descend at a sharp 80-degree angle. This is when the wind tries to blow your (required) face-covering into your agape mouth.

The new ride is about 40 feet taller and a smidge faster than its sister attraction, the Incredible Hulk Coaster. Next door at Universal Studios theme park, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit is a little bit taller but a little bit slower than Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

The new offering will be the first major ride to open in Central Florida’s parks since last year’s pandemic-inspired shutdowns. Enthusiasts await opening-day word about SeaWorld Orlando’s Ice Breaker as well as Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Walt Disney World has two coasters under construction — Epcot’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Tron Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom.

One rider nervously announced, “This is crazy,” while awaiting takeoff. He then cried out to his maker repeatedly for the rest of the trip.

The top hat’s aftermath includes inversions and big parallel-to-ground loops that skirt Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which changes the scenery for a while.

The coaster is sleek and sorta sick. (Speaking of which, we cannot recommend eating a full meal before VelociCoasting.) The ride heads home but not before turning completely upside-down for another stretch just above the surface of the lagoon.

In the moment, that doesn’t seem possible, especially since VelociCoaster is not equipped with over-the-shoulder harnesses. The seats feature just a generously padded lap bar (and momentum) holding riders out of the water. There are a total of 12 seconds of weightlessness during a ride, Universal says.

The coaster includes multiple inversions that come without warning. You wouldn’t want loose articles in pockets, but Universal is not allowing that anyway. A locker system, activated by a park ticket or pass, is integrated into the queue, and that’s followed by a metal detector.

The queue is that industrial/scientific motif that Universal leans into. Fans will notice similarities to the waiting areas for attractions such as Transformers at Universal Studios but also the nearby Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey ride.

The waiting rooms are mostly enclosed and cooled. There are visuals explaining the story and safety procedures.

A statue of four raptors is a clear photo op, and the queue is craftily designed to give folks multiple chances and angles for snaps.

Passholders milled about waiting for their turns Sunday, assigned in response to an email a couple of weeks ago. Many were already decked out in VelociCoaster T-shirts and other Jurassic wear.

“What could go wrong?” asks one T-shirt.

That’s not the cheeriest theme park thought whilst dangling inches from the water.

–––