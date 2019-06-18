Getting a seat on Universal’s new Harry Potter ride just got harder

New Harry Potter-themed rollercoaster opens at Universal Orlando A Wizarding World of Harry Potter roller coaster opened at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in June 2019. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure races backward and forward through the Forbidden Forest. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Wizarding World of Harry Potter roller coaster opened at Universal’s Islands of Adventure in June 2019. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure races backward and forward through the Forbidden Forest.

When Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opened at Universal Orlando last week, it drew thousands.

Lines wrapped around the resort and wait times were 8 to 10 hours.

The park has stayed open well past closing hours just to accommodate people trying to get on the rides. It was everything Universal could hope for — or maybe it was too much.

Universal tweeted Monday night that it is making changes to the popular ride.

The theme park said maintenance needs and weather delays has forced changes in when the ride opens each day. The ride will now open midday — Universal did not say exactly when — for the next couple of weeks. The theme park is encouraging visitors to hit the other attractions before spending the rest of their day and night in line.

While there were a few people who responded angrily to Universal’s tweet, others thanked the park for ensuring the ride is safe.

“Good on y’all for putting safety before satisfaction!! That’s so important. I wish more theme parks in the area did this as well,” said Twitter user Megan.

Another Twitter user, Ryan Paterson, said, “The ride is incredible, waited 5 hours today and it was totally worth it. Well done to everyone involved!”