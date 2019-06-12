Kansas boy dies at Colorado church camp. Sheriff says blood clot in lung is likely cause

The Wichita Eagle

A Kansas teenager who died at a Colorado church camp over the weekend likely suffered a blood clot in his lung, the local sheriff said.

Demarius Cox, a 16-year-old boy from Hillsboro, died Friday morning at Sky Ranch, Custer County Sheriff Shannon Byerly said in a news release. The teen had been visiting the summer camp as part of a Hillsboro church’s youth group.

Emergency crews were called at around 6:25 a.m. to Sky Ranch Horn Creek, the sheriff said. The camp is in a rural area of the Rocky Mountains near Westcliffe, about 150 miles southwest of Denver. The caller reported that a boy was not not breathing and had no pulse as CPR was being performed.

After the boy was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office and coroner investigated. Official autopsy results are expected to be available in about two weeks, but the sheriff said foul play is not suspected.

“Because the young man appeared to be healthy and there were no obvious signs of trauma, we have classified the death as suspicious until the official cause of death is determined,” Byerly said. “... Preliminary reports from the autopsy indicate the party suffered a Pulmonary Embolism and at this time it is believed to be the cause of death.”

“Our sympathy and heartfelt prayers go out to the family and friends of the young man,” he said.