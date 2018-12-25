What is a ‘stroke’ and where do I go from here?

The term “stroke” affecting the brain has always carried a degree of ambiguity. Historically it has been implied to both ischemic (lack of oxygen) and hemorrhagic (bleeding) subtypes thereby creating confusion. A more accurate definition would be to divide strokes as an ischemic cerebrovascular insufficiency (ICI) subtype which means a lack of oxygen delivery to the brain and a hemorrhagic stroke subtype which eludes to a brain bleed. Majority of the brain “strokes” are due to the ICI subtype (85%) with the remaining secondary to hemorrhagic subtype (15%).
Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States and is the leading cause of disability. Nevertheless, stroke incidence and mortality rates have declined progressively over the last few decades due to a higher degree of awareness of the disease as well as enhanced diagnostics, treatment and disease management.
It is important to realize that the cause of stroke can be divided into two different categories: Modifiable and non-modifiable risk factors. Non-modifiable risk factors cannot be changed and are by virtue of our genetic/ethnic makeup. Modifiable risk factors, as the name suggests, are factors that can be controlled with lifestyle modification and medications. Let’s take a closer look at those.
The most important and common modifiable risk factor that can mitigate stroke risk overall is adequate control of hypertension, or high blood pressure. The recommended blood pressure targets are less than 140/90 mmHg and less than 130/80 mmHg in patients who have already experienced a specific subtype of stroke called ‘small vessel disease’ ischemic stroke. In fact, research has shown that for every 10-mmHg decrease in blood pressure, there can be as high as a 33 percent decrease in stroke risk. Consistent use of blood pressure medications also is encouraged, as inconsistency will cause variations in the blood pressure that can increase the stroke risk as much as six times.
Atrial fibrillation – where the heart chambers do not contract in synchrony and can lead to blood clot formation – can increase stroke risk by twelve times. Approximately 9 percent of patients in the United States over age 65 have underlying atrial fibrillation and account for about 50 percent of strokes that originate from the heart. Other cardiac risk factors include congestive heart failure and coronary artery disease.
A thorough evaluation with a cardiologist, especially in patients who have experienced signs and symptoms of stroke, is very important. Additional modifiable risk factors include hypercholesterolemia (high cholesterol). Elevated levels of LDL (bad cholesterol) and decreased levels of HDL (good cholesterol) can be treated both by leading an active lifestyle incorporating aerobic exercise three to five days per week for 20 to 60 minutes each, as well as statin medications.
Other modifiable risk factors that can be detected by primary care doctors include chronic kidney disease, peripheral vascular disease, diabetes and obstructive sleep apnea. It also should be noted that smoking can increase the risk of stroke by approximately four times. Environmental exposure to second-hand smoke also can increase risk of stroke. Maintaining a healthy diet with a high intake of olive oils, fruits, vegetables, nuts and whole grains, with a moderate intake of fish and poultry and a low intake of red or processed meats, also has been shown to decrease stroke risk.
If you (or anyone you know) is experiencing signs and symptoms of a stroke – such as weakness on one side, inability to produce words, sudden problems in vision or facial droop – call 911 immediately or have someone drive you to the hospital to determine if you are having a stroke. With fast and expedited transport to Wesley, we can decrease the prevalence of stroke as well as manage it to decrease the chances of lifelong disability and death. If you have experienced stroke symptoms in the past, make an appointment with our outpatient neurology clinic where we are currently running Kansas’ only exclusive cerebrovascular clinic for management of all types of strokes.
