What we know and don’t know about AFM

Acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) is a rare, serious condition that affects the nervous system. Cases of AFM have been on the rise since 2014. Less than 1 million people in the U.S. get the condition each year, but not a lot is known about it.
The Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, Kansas discovered they were giving 38% of their residents anti-psychotic medications to help manage their care. They've since made efforts to lower the amount of drugs prescribed to elderly residents.
Linezka Torres took her four-month-old son, Lucas Navarro, to Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Florida with the flu. Three months later, Lucas went home with brain damage after a nurse removed the boy's breathing tube while giving him a bath.
Good mental health isn’t the absence of mental health struggles. Physical and emotional stress can trigger chemical changes in the brain. Coping skills help reduce stress and promote good mental health. Here are some tips to boost mood and increas
PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault.
Spooky, colorful and weird contact lenses are widely available online. U.S. law requires sellers to get a prescription to sell any contact lenses, including decorative lenses that don't correct the wearer's vision. A correct fit and proper care re
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.