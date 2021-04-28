Chili Cilantro Marinated Beef should be the star of your Cinco de Mayo taco bar

Cinco de Mayo is in a week, and I believe it’s time to start planning the menu because Mexican cuisine is so fun to cook and enjoy. And now that many of us are vaccinated, it feels a bit safer to gather in small groups.

Who you invite to your Cinco de Mayo party is up to you. What to serve is easy: Chili Cilantro Marinated Beef to make tacos. I’ll give you all the fun condiment recipes for your fiesta next week. The main event is your meat because you need to marinate it, and you can do it the day before if you like. Oh, and here’s the best margarita recipe I’ve found. Forewarning: It’s very strong. But every great fiesta includes a good tequila beverage.

These two recipes come from my cookbook, “Social — Holidays and Happy Hoursr” and are included in the Cinco de Mayo section. The book is organized by menu and intended to help people cook and entertain — which is quite ironic since it launched in the middle of a pandemic. However, most of us that choose to be vaccinated already are, and I keep reading articles about how it’s safe to gather in small vaccinated groups, and even safer outside. Thankfully it’s almost May and we can enjoy smaller gatherings now.

We attended our first dinner party last weekend at some friends’ home, and it was so delightful. Our little foster daughter, “L,” had the time of her life playing with this friend’s chickens and dancing to the music of guitars playing. It was one of the best nights of the past year, for sure. There’s some sort of magic that happens when someone invites you to their home for a party.

Chili Cilantro Marinated Beef

2½ pounds beef flap meat

4 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon instant espresso

¼ cup olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon smoked sweet paprika

1 cup loosely packed cilantro

1 teaspoon plus 1 tablespoon salt, divided uses

High heat grilling spray

In a blender, make the rub with garlic, chili powder, espresso, olive oil, honey, cumin, paprika, cilantro and one teaspoon salt. Prep meat by salting each side before adding the marinade paste to all sides of the meat. Let rest in the fridge for at least 2-3 hours.

Pull the meat out of the fridge about 30 minutes before cooking to let it come to room temperature. Lightly spray both sides of the meat with high heat grilling spray to keep it from sticking to the grill. Fire the grill up high and cook on each side for 3-5 minutes, until internal temperature is 125 degrees. Let the meat rest for 5-10 minutes, and then slice it in ¼ inch slices.

Serve on warm corn tortillas with pico de gallo, avocado slices or guacamole, cilantro and lime wedges.

Margarita Perfecta

1½ ounces White Tequila

1 ounce DeKuyper Triple Sec

½ ounce Master of Mixes Sweetened Lime Juice

Lime wedges

Method

Mix in a shaker with ice. Pour into ice-filled glasses and serve on the rocks with or without salt and a lime wedge.

*Social Holidays and Happy Hours