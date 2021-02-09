Staying home for Valentine’s Day? Steak Oscar is the perfect dish to serve

Steak Oscar served at home will make Valentine’s Day taste special. \THE KANSAS CITY STAR

Valentine’s Day is over the weekend this year, which provides an extended time to celebrate. Most years, people make dinner reservations, and while that might be your plan this year, others are opting for a special at-home celebration.

A Valentine’s brunch is a great idea for a family celebration. I’ve seen some festive waffle breakfast boards on social media that look like fun to replicate. We might even indulge over the weekend with some double chocolate waffles and make a board out of it with strawberries, caramel sauce, whipped cream and some fun Valentine’s candies to top it all off.

For a romantic evening celebration, this week’s Delmonico’s Steak Oscar would make the perfect main event. This recipe comes from Emeril Lagasse’s Delmonico in New Orleans. I haven’t been to the restaurant before but I’ve heard from friends that it’s wonderful.

I do love a Steak Oscar, though. What could be more special than a perfectly cooked, succulent rib eye steak topped with asparagus, crab meat and bearnaise sauce? I cannot think of many entrees that can top this one.

This is a very decadent, rich meal, so perhaps a light salad of kale or arugula would be a nice compliment. Potatoes seem to marry so nicely with any beef, so that could be a side option, too. Most importantly, a glass of bold red wine would pair well, and don’t forget the dessert. I might make a raspberry ganache tart for our celebration.

Don’t forget to spread the love this Valentine’s Day to all you love.

Delmonico’s Steak Oscar

8 oz. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

¼ cup minced fresh parsley

3 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

4½ teaspoons salt, plus more for seasoning asparagus

2¼ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper, plus more for seasoning asparagus

Four 14- to 16-ounce rib eyes, New York strip steaks or T-bones, excess fat trimmed

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon olive oil

8 ounces jumbo lump crab meat, picked over for shells and cartilage

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed

Bearnaise sauce (recipe to follow)

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.

Place the butter in a medium bowl. Add the parsley, lemon juice, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper and stir until combined. Set the butter aside while you cook the steaks.

Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.

Rub both sides of the steaks with 4 teaspoons of the olive oil, and season with the remaining 4 teaspoons of salt and 2 teaspoons of pepper. Place the steaks in the hot skillet (in batches if necessary) and cook for 4 minutes on each side, or until nicely browned. Then transfer the skillet to the oven and roast to the desired degree of doneness, 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare (depending on the thickness of the steak and whether your steak is bone-in or boneless). An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat should register 130 degrees for medium-rare, 140 degrees for medium.

While the steaks are cooking, toss the asparagus with the remaining tablespoon of olive oil and place on a large baking sheet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, transfer to the oven, and roast until asparagus are crisp-tender and lightly golden, 8 to 10 minutes.

Remove the skillet and baking sheet from the oven; let the steaks stand for 5 minutes before serving.

Heat a small skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 to 3 tablespoons of the butter. Add the crab meat and cook, stirring gently so as to not break up the lumps, until the crab meat is warmed through.

When ready to serve, top each steak with several spears of the asparagus and divide the crab meat among the steaks. Drizzle each plate with bearnaise sauce and serve, passing any remaining bearnaise sauce at the table if desired.

Cook’s note: Any unused butter mixture can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week or frozen for up to several months.

Bearnaise sauce

2 tablespoons chopped shallots

4 sprigs fresh tarragon

¼ cup dry white wine

¼ cup dry vermouth

4 large egg yolks

1 cup melted clarified butter or 1 cup (2 sticks) melted unsalted butter

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon leaves

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground white pepper

Combine the shallots, tarragon sprigs, white wine and vermouth in a small saucepan, bring to a boil and cook until reduced to 4 teaspoons. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve and let cool.

In the top of a double broiler, or in a metal bowl fitted over a pot of simmering water, whisk the egg yolk and reduced wine mixture until ribbons start to form when the whisk is lifted. Whisking constantly, drizzle in the melted butter, a bit at a time, until the mixture thickens.

Remove from the heat, add the lemon juice, chopped tarragon, salt and pepper and whisk to blend. Adjust the seasoning, to taste.

Serve immediately or keep warm, covered, over a pot of simmering water for 5 to 10 minutes. Whisk before serving.

Emerils.com