Shrimp Boil feeds a crowd and is a meal in itself

Shrimp boils feed a crowd.

The fall weeks are screaming by. I cannot believe Halloween is tomorrow. A week and a half ago, we attended the Kansas State football game, and my husband made his famous shrimp boil for the tailgate. It’s a highlight of the football season for our tailgating group, and the weather was perfection. We even invited some TCU alumni friends, who came in from Dallas to join us.

We use a turkey fryer to cook in the stadium parking lot, but this can easily be done at home on the stove top with a large stock pot. Or if you’re into camping, it would be fun to do over an open fire, too. Shrimp boils are a festive occasion, and they’re simple to make. People enjoy it because the flavor is incredible, and it’s just fun to eat with your hands.

The Shrimp Boil is the main event, but it’s always fun to have something to snack on while it’s cooking. Our friend Adam brought a caprese dip that was delightful. The weather delivered one of those perfect fall days that doesn’t come around too often, so we soaked it all up.

Whether you’re headed to a tailgate or wanting to make this Shrimp Boil at home, know it feeds a crowd. We had it for lunch and it served 15 with leftovers. Grab a couple of baguette loaves because bread pairs well with this, too. There’s no need to make a bunch of sides – it’s a one pot and done meal. I made some brownies for dessert, and everyone headed for the game with happy, full bellies.

Shrimp Boil 1 – 2 packages Zatarain’s Crawfish, Shrimp & Crab boil packets 2 pounds cooked kielbasa sausage, cut into 1 ½ - 2 inch pieces 3 pounds mixed new potatoes 2 medium onions, quartered 1 head of garlic cloves 3 lemons, quartered 6 ears fresh corn, husks and silks removed 3 pounds shell-on shrimp Mix water and Crab Boil in large (10 – 12 quart) stockpot. Bring to a boil on high heat. Stir in sausage, potatoes, onions and garlic. Return to boil; cover. Boil 15 minutes. Squeeze juice from lemons into the water and add lemons into the pot. Stir in shrimp. Return to boil. Add corn and cook for 5 minutes, and then add shrimp and cook for an additional 3 minutes. Drain off water, and pour contents onto a beach towel-lined table. Serve with butter for potatoes and corn.