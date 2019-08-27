Overrun with zucchini? Take it to a Labor Day cookout in the form of a Zucchini Corn Pancake

Need to use up your summer zucchini? Turn it into savory pancakes. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer, even though kids are back in school, it feels like one last hoorah. People hit the pool usually for the last time of the season and attend barbecues, although those don’t end for a while, thankfully.

If you need a side to take to a barbecue this weekend, I suggest Zucchini Corn Pancakes. If you grow zucchini, you know how plentiful it can be. You practically have to eat it at every meal to try to use it all up. This recipe is a great way to enjoy zucchini – grate it up and make a savory pancake out of it. Anything crispy and cooked in fat always tastes good. These cakes can be served as an appetizer or a side dish, and feel free to dollop a bit of sauce on top. I’m thinking a bit of crème fraiche or remoulade sauce would be a nice addition.

The cooler temps are tempting my taste buds lately. Slow braised meats are starting to sound good, so after the Labor Day holiday, I’m dusting off my slow cooker. September seems to be the busy month of the fall season, so having dinner ready is always a welcome reprieve from last minute dinner prep. Enjoy your Labor Day weekend, all.

Zucchini Corn Pancakes 2 medium zucchini (about ¾ pound) 2 tablespoons grated red onion ½ cup corn kernels 2 large eggs, lightly beaten 6 to 8 tablespoons flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Unsalted butter and vegetable oil Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. Grate the zucchini on a large box grater or with the grating attachment in a food processor. Immediately stir in the corn, onion and eggs. Stir in 6 tablespoons flour, the baking powder, salt and pepper. (If the batter gets too thin from the zucchini, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of flour). Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat and melt ½ tablespoon butter and ½ tablespoon oil together in the pan. When the butter is hot but not smoking, lower the heat to medium-low and drop heaping soup spoons of batter into the pan. Cook the pancakes about 2 minutes per side, until golden brown. Place the pancakes on a sheet pan and keep warm in the oven until you are ready to serve. Wipe out the pan with a dry paper towel, add more butter and oil to the pan and continue to fry the pancakes until all the batter is used. The pancakes can stay warm in the oven up to 30 minutes. Serve hot.