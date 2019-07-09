Cambodian Slaw with Shrimp is everything you want in a summer salad

Cambodian Slaw with Shrimp keeps for a while in the fridge. Adriene Rathbun

I hope your Fourth of July holiday and weekend were fun-filled and enjoyable. Did you happen to over-burger or over-hot dog? Join the club. We’re doing our best over here to lighten up the fare in hopes of undoing some of the overindulgence from the holiday.

This week’s recipe was inspired by a cookbook called “Celebrating the Seasons at Westerbeke Ranch.” If you’ve read this column for a while, you’ve seen me reference this book – the Spicy Cilantro Slaw I’ve featured and make all the time is from this book and so is the Caesar Salad. The cookbook features more than salads, but these salads are so remarkable, they become part of the regular rotation at our house.

I made this Cambodian Slaw a couple of days ago, changed the recipe a bit, and it’s phenomenal. It’s everything you want in a summer salad – light and fresh with bright herbs and a slight sweetness and crunch – and it’s also filling. Adding shrimp to this awesome slaw makes it a complete, perfect summer meal. Slaw is a great summer salad because it stays fresh for a while in the fridge.

On these long days when ball games take up the evenings, watering the gardens takes hours, and every night seems like it has something going on, it’s a great relief to know something is in the fridge you can eat for dinner. Don’t forget you can use your creativity with this – add some diced mango, sliced cucumbers (though they don’t stay as well as other ingredients) or chopped red pepper. However you slaw, enjoy it. This flavorful salad will have you coming back for more.

