Cambodian Slaw with Shrimp is everything you want in a summer salad
I hope your Fourth of July holiday and weekend were fun-filled and enjoyable. Did you happen to over-burger or over-hot dog? Join the club. We’re doing our best over here to lighten up the fare in hopes of undoing some of the overindulgence from the holiday.
This week’s recipe was inspired by a cookbook called “Celebrating the Seasons at Westerbeke Ranch.” If you’ve read this column for a while, you’ve seen me reference this book – the Spicy Cilantro Slaw I’ve featured and make all the time is from this book and so is the Caesar Salad. The cookbook features more than salads, but these salads are so remarkable, they become part of the regular rotation at our house.
I made this Cambodian Slaw a couple of days ago, changed the recipe a bit, and it’s phenomenal. It’s everything you want in a summer salad – light and fresh with bright herbs and a slight sweetness and crunch – and it’s also filling. Adding shrimp to this awesome slaw makes it a complete, perfect summer meal. Slaw is a great summer salad because it stays fresh for a while in the fridge.
On these long days when ball games take up the evenings, watering the gardens takes hours, and every night seems like it has something going on, it’s a great relief to know something is in the fridge you can eat for dinner. Don’t forget you can use your creativity with this – add some diced mango, sliced cucumbers (though they don’t stay as well as other ingredients) or chopped red pepper. However you slaw, enjoy it. This flavorful salad will have you coming back for more.
Adriene Rathbun is an enthusiastic Wichita cook who offers cooking classes through her business, Social. Reach her at socialcookingclasses.com or ar@adrienerathbun.com.
Cambodian Slaw with Shrimp
1 12-ounce bag coleslaw mix (includes shredded carrots)
2 green onions, thinly sliced
½ cup fresh cilantro, freshly chopped
1/3 cup fresh mint, roughly chopped
½ cup fresh basil, roughly chopped
8-10 large shrimp, peeled
2 teaspoons Shichimi Togarashi seasoning
High heat cooking spray
Sweet-sour Dressing:
1/3 cup fresh mint, roughly chopped
½ cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped
½ cup fresh basil, roughly chopped
1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced
½ cup lime juice, freshly squeezed
½ cup lime juice
¼ cup honey or coconut nectar
½ cup sesame oil
½ cup grapeseed or canola oil
½ fresh jalapeno pepper, with seeds, roughly chopped
2 teaspoons fish sauce
2 tablespoons dry-roasted peanuts or macadamia nuts, chopped
Place all dressing ingredients in a blender and blend on high speed until fairly smooth, about 6 seconds. A little texture is desirable, so don’t puree the dressing.
Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Prep the shrimp by spraying both sides with cooking oil. Sprinkle Shichimi Togarashi on the shrimp. Grill shrimp for three minutes per side or until opaque and pink.
Pour dressing into a serving bowl and add coleslaw mix, green onions and fresh herbs. Mix well. Serve on a plate with shrimp arranged on top, and finish it off with chopped peanuts or macadamia nuts
