Need eyeglasses but don’t have insurance? This optometrist office wants to see you.

If you don’t have eye care insurance, a Wichita optometrist office wants to see you later this week.
For the third year, Child and Family Eyecare is giving away free eye exams and a free pair of frames with lenses to the area’s uninsured during its annual five-hour charity event, “Eyecare from the Heart.”
All you have to do to receive the help is show up at the office, 746 N. Maize Ste. 100, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 7 and not have eye care coverage, said Ryan Tes, the office’s marketing director.
There is no income requirements or age limit.
Participants will receive a full eye health check up and one set of “basic need” prescription glasses — including bifocals — that can be taken home as soon as the same day, Tes said.
“Anybody who doesn’t have insurance can come in. Whole families,” said Tes, who helped with people finding and getting fitted for glasses last year.
The charity event started in 2016 after the office’s doctors decided they to do something “to give back to the community” and “get them seeing well,” Tes said.
Child and Family Eyecare opened in Wichita in 1985. The office is located near Central and Maize.
“For the last few years, we’ve seen about 150 people total” who don’t have insurance during the event, Tes said. On Friday, “we definitely would like to have at least 80, if not more.”
“Everybody that was here (over the past two years) was really thankful and nice. It’s really great that we are able to do this,” Tes said.
For more information on the types of glasses available and whether you qualify for help, call Child and Family Eyecare at 316-721-8877.
