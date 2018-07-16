Watch Wichita’s newest elephant meet the herd

Mary Powell's 75 Barnyard Weed Warriors lay waste to a west-side weed-infested lot Friday. The 75 goats devoured poison ivy, small trees and weeds, stripping away unwanted vegetation. “I couldn’t give them any better food,” Powell said.
Get a glimpse inside a Wichita fashion designer's Mid-Century Modern estate. Vintage clothing, jewelry, furniture and decor will be sold until Sunday. The first thing you notice when you walk inside Letizia Fuhr’s home is the carpet.
Ann Marie Buerkle of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission talks about fireworks safety. This video includes dramatic fireworks demonstrations. They suggest leaving professional fireworks to the professionals and celebrate safely.
On Sunday, the Unitarian Universalists Association called for the abolition of ICE. This was after multiple organizations came out against a zero tolerance policy that separated families arrested at the U.S. border.
The Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, Kansas discovered they were giving 38% of their residents anti-psychotic medications to help manage their care. They've since made efforts to lower the amount of drugs prescribed to elderly residents.