Introducing the 2021 Wichita Eagle high school baseball All-Metro team

The Wichita area featured some of the best high school baseball players in Kansas this season and that star power is highlighted on The Wichita Eagle’s 2021 All-Metro baseball team.

The All-Metro squad consists of 13 of the top baseball players (three pitchers, five infielders, three outfielders and two utility players) and a top coach from Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties, based on individual performance, team success and area coaches’ feedback.

Sedgwick senior pitcher Nolan Crumrine was named the All-Metro Player of the Year after being the ace who led the Cardinals to their first state championship. Below are the complete All-Metro selections:

Logan Bartlett, Cheney senior outfielder

When he wasn’t hitting .430 or making highlight-reel grabs in the outfield, Bartlett was Cheney’s ace pitcher. He sported a 6-2 record with a 1.54 ERA and posted 55 strikeouts in 41 innings. But Bartlett’s most dazzling plays came in center field, where he robbed several would-be hits and finished with five outfield assists. The Neosho County Community College pledge finished with a .530 on-base percentage and 16 stolen bases.

Jack Bell, Andover Central senior outfielder

Another outfielder with tremendous speed who was no stranger to making standout catches in center field, Bell earned first team all-state honors in Class 5A and first team all-league in the AV-CTL Div. II. The senior finished with a .338 batting average and .460 on-base percentage for a Jaguars team that finished 23-2 and reached the Class 5A state championship game. The Coffeyville Community College signee finished with 18 RBIs and was a perfect 28-for-28 on stolen base attempts.

Owen Clyne, Maize South junior shortstop

No one meant more to the Mavericks’ spirited postseason run that saw them reach the Class 5A semifinals at the state tournament than Clyne, a junior shortstop. He was the lead-off hitter for Maize South who finished with a .449 batting average, eight extra-base hits and 19 RBIs to go along with seven stolen bases. Clyne was voted by the league MVP by AV-CTL Div. I coaches and earned honorable mention all-state status in Class 5A.

Nolan Crumrine, Sedgwick senior pitcher

It would be hard to find a pitcher in the state that had better stats this season than Crumrine. He started 11 games and finished with a perfect 11-0 record, which included 10 complete games, eight shutouts and a minuscule 0.36 ERA with 112 strikeouts and just five walks in 59 innings pitched. Not only was Crumrine, a Friends University signee, named first team all-state, he also earned the Class 2-1A Pitcher of the Year honor.

Easton Elliot, Andover Central senior utility

If there was ever a Mr. Reliable for Andover Central, Elliot would be it. He could play any position the Jaguars needed and provide elite defense, as well as be a consistent bat in the lineup. Elliot finished the season with a .462 batting average with a .505 on-base percentage to go along with 11 extra-base hits, 26 RBIs and a perfect 18-for-18 on stolen bases. The Johnson County Community College signee was voted first team all-state in Class 5A and the MVP of the AV-CTL Div. II.

Oscar Gallardo, Bishop Carroll senior DH

No bat in Bishop Carroll’s lineup was more consistent than Gallardo, the senior shortstop was seemingly always came through in the clutch. Gallardo finished with a team-best .508 batting average to go along with 26 RBIs, five triples and 17 sto len bases. The Pratt Community College signee earned first team all-state honors in Class 5A and was a first team all-league pick in the City League after helping the Golden Eagles finish with a 21-2 record and a berth into the state tournament.

Austin Harjo, Sedgwick junior first base

Sedgwick was potent up and down the lineup during its 25-1 season that ended in a Class 2-1A state championship, but the 6-foot-4 junior was arguably the most dangerous bat for the Cardinals. Harjo had a team-best .534 batting average, which included 15 doubles and a team-high 45 runs batted in. He earned first team all-state honors in Class 2-1A at first base and was named first team all-league in the Heart of America.

Alex Ronk, Andover Central senior pitcher

Andover Central proved to be the area’s dominant team in Class 5A and finished with a 23-2 record and an appearance in the state championship game, thanks in large part to Ronk’s arm. Whether it was starting or finishing a game, Ronk was the go-to pitcher for the Jaguars. He finished with a 5-0 record and seven saves, as he finished the season with a spotless 0.00 ERA to go along with 46 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched. The Labette Community College signee earned all-state honors in Class 5A and was named the AV-CTL Div. II Pitcher of the Year.

Paul Schoenfeld, Bishop Carroll senior outfielder

A speedy defender in center field, Schoenfeld was another big contributor to a Carroll team that finished with a 21-2 record and a trip to the Class 5A state tournament. The senior finished with a .423 batting average, 22 runs batted in and 11 stolen bases. He was even called to pitch sometimes and finished with a spotless 0.00 ERA and 17 strikeouts in seven innings pitched. The Butler Community College signee earned first team all-state status in Class 5A and was a first team all-league outfielder in the City League.

Saben Seager, Derby junior pitcher

Few could claim the dominance on the mound that Seager could this season, as the Derby junior finished with a 4-0 record that included two no-hitters and four complete-game shutouts. His first shutout was a 16-strikeout performance against Maize South, a state team, while the second came in a regional championship game where he struck out 11 to punch Derby’s ticket to the state tournament where the Panthers capped off a 20-5 season with a third-place finish in Class 6A. He earned second team all-state honors in Class 6A and was voted the AV-CTL Div. I Pitcher of the Year.

Brock Toothaker, Clearwater senior shortstop

Clearwater had an uphill road to reach the Class 4A state tournament, but the Indians were able to climb it all the way to the state semifinals thanks to their senior shortstop. Toothaker delivered the best season of his career, as he finished with a .463 batting average, 10 extra-base hits, 19 RBI’s, 36 runs scored and 29 stolen bases. He’s a Butler Community College signee.

Drake Unrein, Bishop Carroll senior catcher

Unanimously voted the top catcher in the area, Unrein was the foundation behind the plate for a Carroll team that finished with a 21-2 record and another trip to the Class 5A state tournament. The Coffeyville Community College signee finished with a .489 batting average, a .623 on-base percentage, 21 runs scored, 23 RBI’s and three home runs.

Luke Westerman, Derby junior infielder

If there was an underrated contribution to a great team this season it might have been Westerman, who played a variety of roles in the infield for the Panthers during their march to a 20-win season and a third-place finish at the Class 6A state tournament. The junior finished the season with a .387 batting average, a .500 on-base percentage and 20 runs batted in. He earned second team all-state status in Class 6A and was voted first team all-league in the AV-CTL Div. I.

Doug Mabry, Sedgwick coach

It was a dream season for Sedgwick, which finished with a 25-1 record and won the Class 2-1A state championship. It was the first state title in program history and one that didn’t come without some drama. The Cardinals trailed for most of their first two games at the state tournament before rallying to beat Colony Crest, 4-2, and Spearville, 7-6, in the later innings. There was no drama needed in the title game, as the Cardinals crushed Valley Falls, 11-1, to cement their memorable season under Mabry.

All-Metro second team

Henry Burns, Sedgwick senior outfielder

Isaac Epp, Maize South junior pitcher

Lance Hoffsommer, Sedgwick junior second base

Jorey Faber, Bishop Carroll senior pitcher

Jaxson Guillroy, Maize senior designated hitter

Avery Johnson, Maize sophomore outfielder

Tiger Jones, Kapaun Mt. Carmel senior shortstop

Gaige Oakley, Heights junior third base

Owen Reynolds, Eisenhower senior pitcher

Owen Rush, Eisenhower junior second base

Daniel Stovall, Circle senior catcher

Coleson Syring, Derby senior outfielder

Jaden Wiley, Goddard senior utility

Grant Bacon, Andover Central coach

All-Metro third team

Ryan Andrews, Augusta senior utility

Drew Charbonneau, Collegiate junior second base

Brady Cox, Hesston senior outfielder

Mason Ellis, Mulvane junior outfielder

Brady Hunt, Collegiate sophomore catcher

Max Maholland, Circle senior pitcher

Hayden Malaise, Collegiate sophomore pitcher

Jason McCarty, Eisenhower junior third base

Seth Reichenberger, Andale-Garden Plain junior pitcher

Trent Reitmayer, Cheney junior designated hitter

Colin Shields, Maize South senior first base

Kade Snodgrass, Derby senior shortstop

Lane Willhite, Circle junior outfielder

Todd Olmstead, Derby coach