Must-see state title win: Olathe West's Makayla Rivera with improbable reversal to go from losing to last-second, title-winning pin February 26, 2021 04:02 AM

Olathe West girls wrestler Makayla Rivera won a Kansas high school state wrestling championship in improbable fashion, as she was losing handily before making an incredible reversal for a pin to beat the clock and win the title.