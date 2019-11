Latest News Former Shocker Chadrack Lufile on being back at Koch Arena and watching younger brother November 24, 2019 07:10 AM

Former Shocker Chadrack Lufile, a player on Wichita State's 2013 Final Four team, was back in Koch Arena on Saturday to watch younger brother, Elijah Lufile, a sophomore at Oral Roberts, in a 68-59 WSU win.