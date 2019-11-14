The Latest: Student feared: “This is it. I’m going to die.”

People are lead out of Saugus High School after reports of a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Santa Clarita, Calif. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says on Twitter that deputies are responding to the high school about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The sheriff’s office says a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school. (KTTV-TV via AP)

The Latest on a shooting at a Southern California high school (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A student at a Southern California high school where one person has been killed and others injured says she initially mistook gunshots for instruments in a band class.

Shauna Orandi was in her Spanish class working on homework at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday morning when she heard gunfire.

She says she thought her worst nightmare had come true. She said to herself: “This is it. I’m gonna die.”

She was later escorted from the school and reunited with her father in a nearby park.

A hospital reports one female victim is dead, two males are in critical condition and another male is in good condition.

10:50 a.m.

Anxious parents are awaiting reunification with their children near a Southern California high school where authorities say a student opened fire, killing one person and wounding several others.

Students from Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita have been gathered in a park following the shooting around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Los Angeles County Undersheriff Tim Murakami has tweeted an apology to the parents, saying investigators need to interview the students before they can be released.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the shooter is a student who is being treated at a hospital, but he has released no other details.

A hospital reports one female victim is dead, two males are in critical condition and another male is in good condition.

10:20 a.m.

A hospital says one student has died following a shooting at a high school outside Los Angeles.

In a tweet, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital says a girl died and two boys are in critical condition, while another boy is in good condition.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted that the suspect is in custody and was taken to a hospital.

9:40 a.m.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tells KNX radio the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting is in custody.

The sheriff says the suspect is a student and was one of several people taken to a hospital after the Thursday morning shooting and is alive.

Reports on the number of people injured has fluctuated.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweets it received four patients. The hospital says a female and two males are in critical condition and one male is in good condition.

School district spokesman Dave Caldwell tells the station all campus lockdowns in the district have been lifted except for Saugus High.

9:30 a.m.

Scores of parents are in park near a Southern California high school, where they are supposed to be reunited with their children following reports of a school shooting.

Police from federal, state and local departments were converged in a parking lot.

A hospital in the city of Santa Clarita tweeted that it received two patients in critical condition Thursday morning and three more were en route.

9:11 a.m.

The number of people reported injured in a shooting at a Southern California high school has risen to five.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in the city of Santa Clarita tweeted that it received two patients in critical condition Thursday morning and three more were en route.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s Santa Clarita Valley station says there are “reports of approximately 5 victims being treated.”

The shooting occurred at Saugus High School about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Initial reports said at least six people were injured, a number that was then lowered to three.

9 a.m.

White House spokesman Judd Deere says President Donald Trump is monitoring the reports of a school shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, California.

Deere says in a statement that those in the area are encouraged “to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says there are three confirmed injuries following the shooting at Saugus High School.

8:43 a.m.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says now there are three confirmed injuries following a shooting at Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Department spokesman Christopher Thomas says initial accounts of at least six victims Thursday morning may have been because of duplicate reports.

Thomas says it’s not known if the patients have gunshot wounds or other types of injuries. One is being flown to a hospital and two others are being transported by ambulance.

Sheriff’s deputies have swarmed the campus 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

8:30 a.m.

Sheriff’s deputies are swarming a northern Los Angeles County high school where a shooting has been reported that resulted in at least six people being injured.

Television news images Thursday morning show lines of students being escorted out of Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

Several people were seen being moved on gurneys.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says at least six people were injured. It was unclear whether all of them had been shot.

8:15 a.m.

Authorities say at least six people have been injured during a shooting at a Southern California high school.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Thursday on Twitter that deputies are responding to Saugus High School in the city of Santa Clarita.

The sheriff’s office says a male suspect in black clothing was seen at the school.

Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Christopher Thomas said it was not immediately clear if the victims suffered gunshot wounds or other injuries.

Saugus High School and other schools in the area have been locked down.