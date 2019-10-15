Beef recalled from Taco Bell after customers find metal shavings

Bradenton Herald

“Metal shavings” aren’t among the many ingredients in any Taco Bell tacos or burritos, which is why seasoned beef has been recalled from the fast-food chain’s restaurants nationwide.

Kenosha Beef International, which makes the “Seasoned Beef Taco and Burrito Filling” for Taco Bell, announced the recall Monday night after hearing of complaints from three customers, according to the USDA recall notice. The beef was made from Sept. 20 through Oct. 4.

Anyone with questions can call Kenosha Beef President and CEO Dennis Vignieri at 262-859-2272, ext. 1205.

