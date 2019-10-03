Heavy rains threaten Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour show in Kansas; fans told to ‘stay tuned’

SHARE COPY LINK

The Luke Bryan Farm Tour said it would happen “rain or shine,” but it seems there can be too much rain.

Bryan posted on Twitter Thursday morning that heavy rains from Wednesday night’s storms have made conditions too wet for equipment to be unloaded for a show in Louisburg, Kansas.

Fans were told to stay tuned.

Due to heavy rain leading up to today causing wet conditions on the farm, we are unable to load in the equipment needed to put on tonight’s Farm Tour show in Louisburg, KS. For more information, stay tuned in to https://t.co/zmS1zSZ8sK. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 3, 2019

Bryan was scheduled to perform Thursday at 6 p.m. at MC Farms in a field on the south side of West 255th Street and Pflumm Road.

Because of the anticipated large crowds descending upon the farm near Louisburg, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office had set specific routes into the concert. Signs were to be posted directing people to the concert.

Parking for the event was to start at 2 p.m. with gates to the venue opening at 5 p.m.

The six-stop tour kicked off in Marshall, Wisconsin, on Sept. 26. A concert Friday night in Richland, Michigan, was canceled because of severe weather. That concert will be rescheduled. After the Louisburg concert, the tour continues Friday in Douglass, Kansas, outside Wichita, and Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.

This is the 11th year for Bryan’s Farm Tour.

“The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” Bryan said when dates for this year’s annual Farm Tour were announced. “Growing up in rural Georgia, we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts. It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms.”