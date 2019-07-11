Latest News
Hog wild: Semi truck spills pig intestines across highway in downtown Kansas City
Pig carcasses strewn on I-670 shut down three lanes during morning rush hour
A semi-truck carrying pig intestines lost its load Thursday morning, strewing animal parts across Interstate 670 in downtown Kansas City.
An emergency response truck with a snow plow blade was sent to the scene near westbound I-670 and Broadway to push the pork product to the side of the road, said Markl Johnson, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The spill, reported about 9 a.m., shut down three of the four lanes.
On Twitter, MoDOT Kansas City posted drivers should “Find an alternate snout. Sorry, alternate route.”
Shortly before noon, the department tweeted photos of the Kansas City Fire Department hosing down the road.
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating what led up to the spill, but said no injuries were reported.
