Former Kansas City Chiefs player joins 2020 Senate campaign in Kansas

File photo of Dave Lindstrom before taking his oath of office as 3rd District Johnson County Commissioner at the Johnson County Administration Building in Olathe. The Kansas City Star

Former Kansas City Chiefs player Dave Lindstrom is joining the race for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas.

Lindstrom, 64, an Overland Park Republican who currently serves as board chairman for the Kansas Turnpike Authority and as a member of Johnson County Community College’s Board of Trustees, made his candidacy official on Thursday.

He told The Star in early March that he was seriously considering a run to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts in 2020.

Lindstrom played eight seasons for the Chiefs starting in 1978 as a defensive end. After he retired he opted to remain in Kansas despite being a native of Massachusetts. In 2002, he made an unsuccessful bid for statewide office as a running mate for Republican Tim Shallenburger, who lost the race for governor to Democrat Kathleen Sebelius.

He owned four Burger King franchises in the Kansas City area until 2011 and served on the Johnson County Commission for a decade.

He joins a potentially crowded field of Republicans who are either actively campaigning or publicly mulling a campaign for the Senate seat, including state Treasurer Jake LaTurner, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer and ex-Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.