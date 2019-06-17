Topeka police apologize for tweet that asked people to turn in dads on Father’s Day

How 911 calls are located Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency dispatchers in most cases can get an idea of where a 911 call is coming from. But the precision of pinning down that location depends on how the call is made.

The Topeka Police Department apologized Monday for a Father’s Day tweet that encouraged people to turn in the father of their children if they have outstanding warrants.

“Does your child’s father have warrants?” the department asked Sunday on Twitter, according to a screen shot of the tweet.

“Is he carrying around any drugs? Has he been committing any crimes?” the tweet continued. “Want to give him a Father’s Day he’ll never forget? Call TPD and we’ll help your family make a memory that will last a lifetime.”

The tweet appeared to have been deleted within an hour.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In a statement Monday morning, the police department said the tweet, sent by a member of its social media team, was meant to be lighthearted. Instead, it upset some members of the public.

“This will be a learning experience and goes to show that words, even when intended to be humorous, can be hurtful to others,” the police department said. “Thank you to all who reached out, letting us know how you felt.”