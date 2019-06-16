Pasta sauce shouldn’t include plastic. That’s why a longtime brand recalled 3 varieties

What to do if you think you have a recalled product There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are many numbers and dates on the foods, drugs, cosmetics, and other products we use every day. When unsafe products must be removed from the market, these numbers and dates can help identify them quickly.

Plastic jars for pasta sauce, formerly called “spaghetti sauce,” are common, but plastic actually in the pasta sauce is a problem. So, the latest not-food-in-your-food recall involves three kinds of Ragu sauces.

Certain production runs of Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, Old World STyle Traditional and Old World Style Meat have been yanked from U.S. shelves by maker Mizkan America. The recalled runs can be identified by the cap code (found on the jar’s yellow cap), which is also the best by date

The recalled Old World Style Traditional comes in 66-ounce jars with cap code JUN0420YU2; Old World Style Meat is in 66-ounce jars with cap code JUN0520YU2; the Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion in 45-ounce jars and some of the 66-ounce jars have cap code JUN0620YU2; and the rest of that flavor’s 66-ounce jars have cap code JUN0520YU2.

Not-food-in-your-food recalls tend to come after consumer complaints. But Mizkan America’s recall announcement, posted Saturday, claims no consumer complaints or injuries sparked this recall.

“Mizkan America also asks consumers to examine their refrigerator and pantry inventory for the specific jars affected by this recall,” the notice said. “Any recalled sauce should be discarded and not consumed.”

As often happens, Publix announced the recall before the manufacturer did, posting Friday that the Old World Style Traditional and 66-ounce Tomato Garlic & Onion flavors were sold at its stores.

Consumers who want a replacement can call Mizkan at 800-328-7248, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.