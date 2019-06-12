Latest News
Walt Disney just dropped its ticket prices. But only for some
What’s coming to the Florida theme parks in 2019?
Summertime is upon us and the go-to Florida vacation destination just got a little cheaper.
Walt Disney World Resort and theme parks have rolled out summer Florida resident prices.
Living in the state means you can buy a four-day pass for $219, $55 a day, or a three-day pass for $199, $67 a day. Once you’ve purchased your tickets you don’t have to use them all at once on consecutive days.
The ticket days can be used until Aug. 28, with no blackout dates. They can be purchased through Aug. 25.
The tickets allow for one theme park each day. You can select from:
- Magic Kingdom
- Epcot
- Hollywood Studios
- Animal Kingdom
Tickets can be upgraded to the park hopper or park hopper plus options for additional costs.
The ticket use-time ends right before Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Hollywood Studios opens to the public on Aug. 29.
While you can purchase tickets to go see the Star Wars expansion, fast pass tickets to its two rides will not be immediately available.
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, where you can take command of the famous ship, will be the only attraction of the two available during the grand opening.
The Rise of the Resistance attraction, where guests will be taken prisoner aboard a Star Destroyer and must fight to escape, is set to open at a later date which hasn’t been announced.
