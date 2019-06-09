Worker at Kansas racetrack killed in explosion; fire officials label death accidental

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A worker at a Topeka racetrack was killed in an explosion Friday while using a blow torch to cut into a metal drum that he thought was empty but actually contained a volatile compound.

The Topeka Fire Department said the explosion happened Friday evening near a maintenance building at Heartland Motorsports, a multi-track motorsports facility eight miles south of downtown Topeka.

Investigators reported that 41-year-old Joshua Darryl Aubert was using a blow torch on a metal drum that he thought was empty. However, the drum was labeled as containing methanol, which is a highly volatile compound.

The drum exploded, and firefighters arrived to find Aubert suffering from critical injuries. He died at the scene.

Officials have listed Aubert’s death as accidental.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.