Steph and Seth Curry shared a sweet on-court moment after Warriors sweep

Sonya and Dell Curry likely are feeling a bit of relief.

While watching their sons Seth and Steph on opposing teams in the NBA’s Western Conference Finals, the couple did its best to avoid any indication of favoritism.

Golden State again rallied from a double-digit deficit on Monday night and beat the Portland 119-17 in overtime and completed a four-game sweep in the series. Now Sonya and Dell Curry can concentrate on supporting Steph and the Warriors, who are in their fifth consecutive NBA Finals.

Seth did his best to stop his brother and the Warriors. Even while Seth was on the bench.

Late in regulation, Seth made sure the officials knew his brother had traveled:

After the game, the brothers enjoyed a sweet moment near center court: