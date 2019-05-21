Storms sweep through KC area with large hail and damaging wind; tornadoes possible

What is the difference between single cell, multi-cell and super cell thunderstorms? Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

Strong to severe storms are expected to sweep across the Kansas City area late Tuesday morning, bringing the risk of large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill.

The storms are expected to produce heavy rains. Between 1.5 to 2 inches of additional rain are expected to fall in the Kansas City metro area Tuesday.

The strongest storms are expected to move through the area late Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. Areas east of Kansas City in central Missouri appear to have the greater risk of severe weather.

Damaging winds and hail up to the size of a quarter are expected in that area. There is a low risk of tornadoes along a line of storms that is expected to develop, according to the weather service.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Flash flooding will be a major concern throughout the day, according to the weather service. The region already saw rain Monday night and forecasters have warned that ground already soaked will be ripe for flash flooding.

In the Kansas City metro area, a flood warning is in effect for Wyandotte, Leavenworth and Johnson counties in Kansas and Clay and Jackson counties in Missouri until 9:15 a.m. Included in the warning are parts of Ray and Platte counties in Missouri.

Radar indicated that thunderstorms were producing heavy rain at 7:10 a.m., which will cause flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain already have fallen, according to the weather service.

People were warned not to drive into flooded roads. Instead they were urged to turn around.

SHARE COPY LINK Flooding is one of the leading causes of weather related fatalities in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service. On average, flooding claims nearly 90 lives each year. More than half of these deaths occur in motor vehicles when people a