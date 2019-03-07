Chiefs sign free agent strong safety

The Chiefs quest to strengthen the secondary continues, this time with the addition of a strong safety.

No, this isn’t the Landon Collins signing.

Instead, the Chiefs have added Harold Jones-Quartey, who last played for the Bears in 2016. Jones-Quartey, a product of Division-II Findlay, originally signed with Arizona as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

Jones-Quartey was claimed off waivers by the Bears in 2015 and had two somewhat productive seasons. He grabbed an interception in each season and finished with 103 tackles. He also had a forced fumble.

In addition to the two seasons with the Bears, Jones-Quartey, 25, also spent time on the Eagles and Jets practice squads. He wasn’t on a roster last season.

Jones-Quartey is the latest free agent signing by the Chiefs, joining wide receiver Sammie Coates, quarterback EJ Manuel, wide receiver Davon Grayson and DB Dontae Johnson.