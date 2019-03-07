Latest News

Chiefs sign free agent strong safety

By Brooke Pryor

March 07, 2019 11:10 AM

The Chiefs quest to strengthen the secondary continues, this time with the addition of a strong safety.

No, this isn’t the Landon Collins signing.

Instead, the Chiefs have added Harold Jones-Quartey, who last played for the Bears in 2016. Jones-Quartey, a product of Division-II Findlay, originally signed with Arizona as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

Jones-Quartey was claimed off waivers by the Bears in 2015 and had two somewhat productive seasons. He grabbed an interception in each season and finished with 103 tackles. He also had a forced fumble.

In addition to the two seasons with the Bears, Jones-Quartey, 25, also spent time on the Eagles and Jets practice squads. He wasn’t on a roster last season.

Jones-Quartey is the latest free agent signing by the Chiefs, joining wide receiver Sammie Coates, quarterback EJ Manuel, wide receiver Davon Grayson and DB Dontae Johnson.

Brooke Pryor

Brooke Pryor covers the Kansas City Chiefs for the Kansas City Star, where she works to give readers a deeper understanding of the franchise and the NFL through daily stories, game coverage, and player profiles. She attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C.

