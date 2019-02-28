Jason Witten returns to Cowboys and ‘Monday Night Football’ viewers are thrilled

Officially, the lack of competition is the reason why tight end Jason Witten is returning to the Dallas Cowboys.

But the constant criticism of his work as an analyst on “Monday Night Football” in his one year away from the Cowboys couldn’t have made Witten feel good about his decision to leave the NFL.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a statement on the Cowboys’ site. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

Witten’s verbal follies on “MNF” were often criticized by fans, and many were happy to learn he was leaving the broadcast booth.

This is just sample of what people were saying:

Never thought I'd be OK with the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl, but I think that would be a fair trade for rescuing us from Witten on MNF https://t.co/q4TdDLRALY — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) February 28, 2019

Thank god we don’t have to listen to him anymore — Alex Tantum (@atantum99) February 28, 2019

When you hear that Jason Witten will no longer be doing #MNF games pic.twitter.com/guX7M2vV0F — The Rush (@therushyahoo) February 28, 2019

Great guy. Horrible TV analyst. — Redondo Mike (@OGJordans85) February 28, 2019

Thank you for saving MNF — ... (@ShortDolphin) February 28, 2019

Really gonna miss Witten on MNF pic.twitter.com/FmNMGrvBP8 — Max Gauthreaux (@mgoat3) February 28, 2019

When Jason Witten un-retires, we all win. MNF is back baby! — Liz Gonzales (@TheLizGonzales) February 28, 2019

Can't get fired if you already quit!!!!! #SmartMove — That Man Again...️️ (@That_Man_Again4) February 28, 2019

And now ESPN can trash the Booger Mobile and forget all about 2018. — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 28, 2019

Witten out the MNF booth pic.twitter.com/T6BcUXyeyt — J-Cahn (@JCahnBBK) February 28, 2019

I think we’re overlooking the best news of the day...no more Witten on MNF! — Stephen Garcia (@ARN_Stephen) February 28, 2019

Omg greatest news ever - I can unmute MNF !! Good luck Witten and don’t return ! — Mark Kram (@MarkkraM81) February 28, 2019

Hallelujah, Jason Witten is no longer the #MNF broadcaster — Erica Castro (@ecast2308) February 28, 2019

Wait a second: If Jason Witten is coming out of retirement, then who will fill his shoes on Monday Night Football? Not everyone can offer 18 seconds of silence per play. #MNF #JasonWitten — MD (@DetectiveMills2) February 28, 2019