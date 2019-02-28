Latest News

Jason Witten returns to Cowboys and ‘Monday Night Football’ viewers are thrilled

By Pete Grathoff

February 28, 2019 12:25 PM

Jason Witten leaves retirement to play for the Dallas Cowboys

One year after retiring from the NFL to join the broadcast booth on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football,” Witten has agreed to terms with the Dallas Cowboys for the 2019 season.
Officially, the lack of competition is the reason why tight end Jason Witten is returning to the Dallas Cowboys.

But the constant criticism of his work as an analyst on “Monday Night Football” in his one year away from the Cowboys couldn’t have made Witten feel good about his decision to leave the NFL.

“The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong,” Witten said in a statement on the Cowboys’ site. “This team has a great group of rising young stars, and I want to help them make a run at a championship. This was completely my decision, and I am very comfortable with it. I’m looking forward to getting back in the dirt.”

Witten’s verbal follies on “MNF” were often criticized by fans, and many were happy to learn he was leaving the broadcast booth.

This is just sample of what people were saying:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

