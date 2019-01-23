Pompeo discourages speculation on Kansas senate race, but leaves door open a bit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came close to shutting the door Wednesday on a possible U.S. Senate race, but left it open a crack.

Pompeo a former Kansas Republican Congressman said his “singular focus” was on his current post and that he plans to serve as long as President Donald Trump wants.





Pompeo’s remarks were his first public comments on the GOP recruitment effort to get him to run for Senate in 2020.

“I have a very full plate as secretary of state and I intend to keep doing this so long as President Trump will commit to it,” Pompeo told Fox News during an interview.

Pompeo also declined to endorse former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach when asked directly by FOX News Channel anchor Martha MacCallum.





“I’m so far out of politics I think it might be a federal violation if I answered that question,” Pompeo said.

GOP efforts to recruit Pompeo as a potential candidate began earlier this month, soon after Sen. Pat Roberts announce he would not seek re-election in 2020.

Pompeo’s resume as a U.S. congressman, CIA director and Secretary of State would make him a formidable Senate candidate. Many political strategists in Kansas say he could clear the field of other Republican candidates.

But a run by Pompeo would cost President Donald Trump one of his closest advisers. In 2017, Trump plucked Pompeo from his seat in the U.S. House to lead the CIA and then asked him to lead the State Department after the departure of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

In Washington circles, Pompeo is widely thought to have Trump’s ear. He appears to have a far better working relationship with Trump than Tillerson did.

But in Kansas, where Republicans are still reeling from their loss of the state’s governorship to Democrat Laura Kelly in November, the GOP is eager avoid a protracted, crowded primary fight.

They fear another crowded primary like the one in which firebrand Secretary of State Kris Kobach faced off against then-Gov. Jeff Colyer for the Republican nomination. That bitterly fought battle last year nearly ended in a recount.

While Kobach prevailed, he was unable to muster the broad support needed to win statewide. Kelly beat him by 4 percentage points.

Kobach has said he is considering a run, in addition to Colyer. Kansas Treasurer Jake LaTurner already has declared he will run. Other potential candidates include Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp.



