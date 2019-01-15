Kansas International Dragway has new ownership with some new plans

The Kansas International Dragway has sold — despite Jason Caldwell’s reservations about buying it.
Caldwell works for J.R. Sandlian at his Sandlian Iron & Metal Auto Salvage where “the work load is out of site,” Caldwell says.
So when Sandlian approached him about the two of them partnering with Dave Dockens to own and run the Dragway, Caldwell was a little taken aback.
“I said, ‘Well, I think you’re crazy, but we can give it a go.’ ”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The three formed a corporation to buy it from the previous ownership group, which included Dockens and another partner.
“I’ll go back to operating the racetrack,” Dockens says.
He’d done it for a number of years, but his previous partner was responsible for operations most recently.
“We’ll have a little bit more of a family-oriented atmosphere,” Dockens says.
He says there will be more things such as novice classes and “more of the things where we can teach racers how to bracket race.”
“I’ll go back to more of the grassroots racing.”
The partners are assuming a three-year lease at the Dragway with an option to sign for another decade after that.
The Dragway is a quarter-mile asphalt drag-racing track that was built in 1964.
“We are looking to do some upgrades on the facility with the blessing of the landlord,” Caldwell says.
That includes adding signage at the main intersection into the Dragway near 61st and Ridge Road.
Also, there will be an additional spectator gate to help facilitate entry into the Dragway.
Caldwell says there will be events with cars that go 250 miles an hour and others for everyday cars that people drive to work.
A racing schedule was already set for 2019, he says.
“We’re trying to honor that schedule as much as possible.”
He says they want to add some larger events as well with “more professional-type racers coming from a distance to run.”
There also will be a midnight racing program with any kind of vehicles welcome, from motorcycles to cars, pickup trucks and four-wheelers.
“It’s kind of an open midnight racing forum,” Caldwell says. “You can race anything.”
He says it’ll be a bi-weekly event starting March 9.
“You can run anything against anything pretty much,” Caldwell says. “We’re trying to keep racing on the track and off the streets.”
Despite the workload at Sandlian Iron & Metal, Caldwell says Sandlian believes they have time to do well at the Dragway, too.
“He said, ‘Well, I think between the three of us, we can really make a go of it.’ ”
Comments