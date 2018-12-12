APNewsBreak: Kansas governor-elect slashes inaugural prices

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018, file photo, Kansas Gov.-elect Laura Kelly speaks to reporters at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Kelly's inaugural committee on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, slashed the prices of premium seating for her inaugural ball after facing questions about 10-person packages it was offering for $10,000, which is five times the legal limit for contributions. John Hanna, File AP Photo