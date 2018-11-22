FILE- In this Nov. 20, 2018, file photo President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk down the steps of Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. The Trumps are spending the Thanksgiving Day week at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.
Trump issues Thanksgiving threat to close US-Mexico border

By JILL COLVIN Associated Press

November 22, 2018 10:19 AM

PALM BEACH, Fla.

President Donald Trump is threatening to close the U.S. border with Mexico for an undisclosed period of time if his administration determines that its southern ally has lost "control" on its side.

Trump is citing the situation involving migrants camped in Tijuana, Mexico, after traveling in a caravan to reach the United States.

Trump calls it "a really bad situation" there and says that "if we find that it's incontrollable," then "we will close entry into the country for period of time until we can get it under control. The whole border."

The president also says he's given American troops at the border the "OK" to use lethal force against migrants "if they have to."

Trump tells reporters: "I hope they don't have to," but he says, "I have no choice" because "you're dealing with rough people."

