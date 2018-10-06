Wichita State’s black-yellow scrimmage

Michael Rogers recently turned a 20-plus year love affair with home brewing into the prestigious "Homebrewer of the Year" award from the American Homebrewers Association at their National Homebrew Competition in Boulder.
Items belonging to the Wichita Wingnuts baseball organization were sold during an auction at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium on Wednesday. The stadium will be demolished soon to make way for a new ballpark and and minor league team.
The new Half Price Books opens at Eastgate Plaza next month, but the chain will start buying books from the public next week.
“We won’t be selling anything, but we will be buying starting the 8th,” says store manager Kristal LeMaistre.