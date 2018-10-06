After Kavanaugh confirmation, Trump backers say Topeka appearance is ‘poetic justice’

A chill in the air and hours of waiting didn’t extinguish Suzanne Avery’s fire about Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
The veterinarian from West Moreland, Kan., was one of thousands who gathered in Topeka on Saturday to hear from President Donald Trump, the man Avery calls “one of the greatest presidents we’ve ever had.”
The U.S. Senate confirmed Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court hours before the rally was set to start. Kavanaugh’s chaotic confirmation process, beset by sexual assault allegations against him, wasn’t far from the minds of Trump supporters who came from across the state.
Avery said the controversy surrounding Kavanaugh’s confirmation had driven her enthusiasm for the midterm elections “100 percent.”
“It’s terrible what they’ve done to him, they’ve crucified him for no reason,” Avery said.
Trump’s first public remarks on the 50-48 vote to confirm Kavanaugh were expected to come at the Saturday evening rally in Topeka’s Expocentre — Trump’s first visit to Kansas since becoming president.
“That Kavanaugh would be confirmed on the day Trump was here is poetic justice for the state of Kansas,” said Mary Kay Culp, executive director of Kansans for Life, pointing to the state’s contentious debate over abortion.
Shortly after the justice was confirmed, a chant of “Kavanaugh!” rang through the crowd. Around that same time, a small group of protestors rallied against Trump.
“I just wish he would listen to people more and not be so selfish and do everything for himself,” said Debbie Gray, a protestor from Topeka.
“It’s a terrifying situation,” said Nichole Saunders, a factory worker from Topeka.
At a rally earlier in the week, Trump mocked Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s first accuser, who says he sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.
Kathleen Robbins, a retired school teacher from Salina, said the mainstream media hadn’t covered holes in Ford’s memory.
“Although some have criticized (Trump) for it, I think it’s important to note that some of the key missing factors are missing and corroboration isn’t there,” Robbins said.
After long-standing talk of a blue wave of Democrats winning midterm elections this fall and possibly retaking the U.S. House, the tumultuous journey of Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Suprme Court has given Republicans new reason to grow passionate about getting to the polls.
“The last eight years, we kept our mouth shut,” said Julie Haase, a cosmetologist from North Newton, with the Obama administration on her mind. “And now we’re going to roar.”
Avery echoed the sentiment, saying America is losing its values, traditions and gun rights.
“About everybody I know is disgusted,” she said of what has happened to Kavanaugh. “…I was already fired up, but what (the Democrats) did was awful.”
Saturday’s rally will be the third time small business owner Stephen Bayer has seen Trump speak in recent months. The Spring Hill man said he’s left the Republican party, but is a devoted supporter of the president and will vote for Republicans as a result.
“I’ve got one dog in the fight and he’s an alpha male and his name’s Trump,” Bayer said.
Bayer said he’s never been this passionate for a president, or a midterm election, before.
“We couldn’t have paid for a better fire to be built under the Republican Party than that Kavanaugh spectacle,” he said.
Although Kavanaugh’s confirmation hung over the event, the rally was scheduled as a campaign stop for Kris Kobach, the Republican candidate for governor, and Steve Watkins, the Republican candidate for the state’s 2nd Congressional district.
Kobach is locked in a tight battle with Democrat Laura Kelly. Recent polls have showed the two in a virtual tie.
Watkins is also in a close race, against Democrat Paul Davis. Some polling has shown Davis with a small lead in the race.
