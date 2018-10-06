Kansas City police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.
KC police investigating Armour Boulevard homicide

By Lynn Horsley

lhorsley@kcstar.com

October 06, 2018 07:48 AM

Kansas City police are investigating after two people were shot early Saturday morning on Armour Boulevard.

Police said several people were arguing just after 3 a.m. outside an apartment building in the 400 block of East Armour.

During the argument, two people were shot. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS hotline (816-474-8477).

