KC police investigating Armour Boulevard homicide

Kansas City police are investigating after two people were shot early Saturday morning on Armour Boulevard.
Police said several people were arguing just after 3 a.m. outside an apartment building in the 400 block of East Armour.
During the argument, two people were shot. A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS hotline (816-474-8477).
Comments