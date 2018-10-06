Bishop Carroll takes Holy War in the Varsity Kansas Game of the Week

Bishop Carroll beat Kapaun 28-14 on Friday to clinch the 20th straight season that has happened. The Golden Eagles and Crusaders put on a show at Cessna Stadium.
Education

A Mayberry Middle School student and para-educator created a rap song to help students learn how to divide fractions.

Education

Klaus Kollmai, hearing officer for the Wichita district, oversees nearly 800 hearings a year for students whose principals have recommended extensive suspensions or reassignment.

Local

Items belonging to the Wichita Wingnuts baseball organization were sold during an auction at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium on Wednesday. The stadium will be demolished soon to make way for a new ballpark and and minor league team.

Carrie Rengers

The new Half Price Books opens at Eastgate Plaza next month, but the chain will start buying books from the public next week. “We won’t be selling anything, but we will be buying starting the 8th,” says store manager Kristal LeMaistre.

