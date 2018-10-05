Keep an eye on Jalen Ramsey and these other players in Chiefs-Jaguars game on Sunday

The Chiefs will face one of the league’s toughest defensive teams on Sunday. Here’s who you should be watching when the Chiefs and the Jaguars take the field.

No. 20 Jalen Ramsey, CB

23 years old, 6-1, 208 pounds, 3rd season

Ramsey threw down the gauntlet when he pointed out that Tyreek Hill made the Pro Bowl as a punt returner — not a wide receiver. The Cheetah probably isn’t going to take too kindly to those words, so look for some major fireworks in this matchup. Hill also challenged Ramsey to press him earlier in the week. Anchored by Ramsey, the Jaguars’ defense has given up just 164 passing yards per game, second-best in the NFL. Ramsey doesn’t have an interception this season, and Mahomes hasn’t thrown one. Is Ramsey going to be the guy who ends that streak?

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

No. 24 TJ Yeldon, RB

25 years old, 6-1, 223 pounds, 4th season

With Leonard Fournette out, the Jaguars’ run game will go through Yeldon. With near-certain rain in the forecast, Yeldon will be even more important for the Jaguars. Through four games this year, Yeldon has 205 yards on 49 carries and one touchdown. He also has 14 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Against the Jets, Yeldon had a season-high 18 carries for 52 yards and a rushing touchdown. He also caught touchdown pass from quarterback Blake Bortles in the Jaguars’ 31-12 win against the Jets. Though Yeldon is expected to play Sunday, he has been dealing with an ankle injury that limited him in practice throughout the week.

No. 15 Patrick Mahomes, QB

23 years old, 6-3, 230 pounds, 2nd season

If you’re not watching the Chiefs’ quarterback, what are you even doing? Mahomes has been stellar through his first four weeks, throwing 14 touchdowns and no interceptions. That’s why he won the AFC Player of the Month for September. The Broncos, ranked 16th in total defense, were the toughest defensive challenge he’s faced so far. Before that, the Chiefs faced No. 28 Pittsburgh, the No. 21 L.A. Chargers and No. 18 San Francisco. Mahomes struggled in the first half against the Broncos, but he found his groove after halftime and led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter thanks to the left-handed throw heard ‘round the world. This weekend, he’ll not only have to face the Jaguars’ defense, but he’ll have to do it in the rain.

No. 53 Anthony Hitchens, ILB

26 years old, 6-0, 235 pounds, 5th season

Inside linebacker Anthony Hitchens started off his first season as a Chief with a bang, leading the team with 14 tackles against the Chargers. The next week, he led again with 12 against Pittsburgh. But his production has drastically dropped off in the last two games. He tallied just three tackles against the Broncos, and he was dragged into the end zone by Royce Freeman as the running back ran through three tackles to score. With a rainy afternoon in store for Sunday’s game, the Jaguars will likely rely on the run game. If Monday’s game against the Broncos is any indication, Jacksonville could find plenty of success unless Hitchens and his fellow inside linebackers step up.