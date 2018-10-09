Cellblock ‘Sultan’ and Medicaid fraudster behind Joyland deed scam

The president of a Kansas corporation that filed bogus deeds on Joyland and a Greyhound bus station in Wichita is a self-styled “sultan” in a prison-cult offshoot of Islam, serving three life sentences for strangling a woman and bragging about it to his girlfriend.
His corporate secretary served seven years in federal prison for scamming Medicaid of $1.2 million though a phony drug-and-alcohol counseling center that collected money for “treatment” of patients who were mostly family members and children.
Those details emerge in a check of corporate and court records of Anthony Kelley-El, a resident of El Dorado state prison, and Peggy Franklin-El of Wichita.
They’re two of the principals in a nonprofit corporation called Moorish America Inc. A third corporate officer in the company’s latest filing, treasurer Abbigaye Kelley-El, lives in St. Thomas, Jamaica, according to secretary of state records.
Moorish America was the named beneficiary of fake cut-and-paste deeds claiming ownership to three substantial properties in Wichita: the site of the defunct Joyland Amusement Park, the former downtown Greyhound bus terminal and the Wellness Center veterans home.
The deeds were filed and recorded at the Sedgwick County Courthouse, exploiting a loophole in state law that requires the Register of Deeds and County Clerk’s offices to accept documents at face value, even if they know they’re fakes.
Danedri Herbert, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Kris Kobach, was unable to explain how Kelley-El could incorporate the business from behind bars or what, if anything, could be done to remove the company from state business files now that it’s been exposed as a shell for passing fake deeds.
It also isn’t clear whether the officers in Moorish America are related to each other.
The suffix -El is an add-on often adopted by members of “Moorish” sects, which claim to practice a form of Islam but have been linked to multiple fraudulent enterprises across the country.
News reports and court documents about Kelley-El illuminate a history of an unexplained murder, coupled with bizarre behaviors and beliefs behind bars.
Kelley-El, originally Anthony Kelley, came to public notice in November of 1988, when he was charged with murdering Serina Patton, 32, at her southeast Wichita home.
Patton’s boyfriend found her strangled body when he showed up to take her on a date. The autopsy couldn’t determine if she’d been raped, but she was undressed below the waist, her hands and feet had been bound and her hair and sweater were sopping wet from an apparent attempt to drown her before the strangling.
Fingerprints found on a wine glass at the crime scene led police to Kelley, then 24 years old and on parole for theft and weapons convictions.
An elaborate effort by Kelley to blame the killing on a Missouri prisoner fell through when his girlfriend and a jailhouse acquaintance decided not to lie for him.
The girlfriend ultimately testified that Kelley had bragged to her about the killing and provided her and the jailhouse friend details about the interior of Patton’s home to make the testimony he solicited seem more credible.
Kelley’s defense was that he lied about committing the crime as a “prestige thing” to gain status with his criminal friends.
He was found guilty and sentenced to three back-to-back terms of life in prison.
A cellblock ‘Sultan’
Kelley apparently discovered the Moorish movement in prison.
Within a year of his conviction, he added the -El to his name and formed his first corporation, “Second Kingdom of Moab, Inc.”
The stated purpose of Second Kingdom of Moab was to “aid the Prophet Noble Drew Ali … to initiate the teachings of Prophet Noble Drew Ali … to protect life, liberty, and property, to appoint and consecrate missionaries of the prophet.”
Noble Drew Ali, born Timothy Drew, founded the Moorish Science Temple of America 1913 in Newark, N.J. Ali claimed to have possession of a lost section of the Quran that was given to him by an Egyptian high priest.
Moorism is a quasi-Islamic belief system founded on the premise that African Americans are descendants of Moabites and are Moors by nationality.
Extreme practitioners deny the existence of the American slave trade, claiming that Moors came to America first, but were enslaved by European settlers who later falsified records to justify their taking of Moorish lands.
In recent years, people claiming to be followers of the Moorish Science Temple of America have engaged in what the Southern Poverty Law Center calls “paper terrorism” — filing false paperwork and liens.
Kelley-El directly associated his first company with the Moorish Science Temple in its elaborate founding documents and named himself the “Sultan,” collecting a salary from membership dues of the group.
The company also had a board of directors that would meet three times a week and “lay and collect dues and duties” from fellow prisoners who were ostensibly under Moorish protection to “suppress insurrection and repel invasions.”
“The executive Power of this Kingdom shall be vested in the Sultan thereof, he shall, at stated Times, receive for his services, a Compensation,” the articles of incorporation said. “Anthony E. Kelley, the son of Ruth, shall serve as the first Sultan of Moab.”
In 1991, Kelley-El sued the organization in federal court claiming his rights were violated when he was prevented by two other inmates at Lansing State Prison from “taking control of Temple 43.” The suit was dismissed as “frivolous.”
It is unknown how much money, if any, Kelley-El made from the Second Kingdom of Moab or how many members his first company had.
The business was forfeited on July 15, 1993, after failing to file an annual report with the secretary of state.
Records show that Kelley-El incorporated Moorish America in 2011.
Unlike the documents establishing the Second Kingdom of Moab, the articles of incorporation for Moorish America were about as brief as Kansas law allows. The filing said only that it was formed “to engage in any lawful action or activity for which corporations may be organized under the Kansas General Corporation Code.”
In its latest filing, Moorish America claims to have 3,106 members.
The “principal office address” listed is an apparently defunct beauty shop and the mailing address is a private home, both in northeast Wichita. An Eagle reporter was unable to contact anyone at either location.
Of 22 board members the corporation has reported since it formed in 2011, at least 12 were prisoners — including three murderers — when they served. Four were listed as residents of Jamaica.
As he did with his first company, Kelley-El ended up suing his successor organization.
In 2007, Kelley-El sued the “Kingdom of Moorish America” to prevent the group’s “monarchical judge” from sending its “law enforcement officers” to execute a “search warrant” on his El Dorado prison cell.
A Butler County judge dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that “the Kingdom lacked the capacity to sue or be sued and lacked the authority to issue a search warrant.” The state Court of Appeals upheld the ruling.
Baby drug addicts?
One business associate of Moorish America who is not in prison is 61-year-old Peggy Franklin-El of Wichita, listed as the corporate secretary in state documents.
Franklin-El served seven years in federal prison for Medicaid fraud and obstruction of justice.
In 1993, Franklin-El and her husband, Johnnie, set up a non-profit drug and alcohol treatment center called “The Great Meeting Is On For Your Success.”
For 10 years, the company survived largely on income from fundraising, court records show. In 2003, the business became eligible to bill Medicaid.
Franklin-El and her husband received more than $1.24 million in Medicaid money on 1,331 claims in less than 17 months.
But, as billing and medical experts would later testify, all those claims were fraudulent.
For example, Franklin-El’s company got more than $420,000 to provide addiction counseling to relatives and 17 children under the age of 12, including two two-week-old babies, court documents show.
It is clinically impossible to diagnose or treat children younger than 12 for drug addiction, experts testified.
But the Franklin-Els filed using the children’s Medicaid cards, that had been borrowed from their parents in exchange for unspecified “community services,” court records said.
Franklin-El and her husband were ordered to pay the money back to the government in restitution and sentenced to 92 months in prison with two years of post-release supervision.
Franklin-El was released from prison in 2014. For two years, as a condition of her supervision, Franklin-El was not allowed to have any job that gave her “discretionary authority” over a company’s financial dealings without approval from her probation officer.
Soon after she cleared that bar, between August of last year and May of this year, Franklin-El was named Secretary of Kelley-El’s company.
Deeds cut and pasted
Kelley-El apparently whited-out and cut-and-pasted sections and signatures from various documents to create deeds purporting to show that random owners had transferred their property to Moorish America, Sedgwick County Register of Deeds Tonya Buckingham said.
Buckingham said she knew the papers were suspicious and almost certainly phony, but she had to record them anyway or violate a Kansas law specifying that a register of deeds must immediately accept and file all documents as long as they follow the proper form.
The only way for the property owners to get rid of the bogus deeds is to go to court — at their own expense — and get a judge’s order clarifying ownership, Buckingham said.
The person who files a fake deed can use it to borrow money by pledging the falsely claimed property as collateral, Buckingham said.
She said there’s no penalty for filing a fake document with her office, although “there should be.” In Kelley-Els’ case, it’s probably moot anyway since he’s already serving life in prison.
Buckingham and County Clerk Kelly Arnold said they plan to ask the Legislature to rewrite the law when lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, to give them some mechanism to investigate suspicious filings.
Dion Lefler; 316-268-6527, @DionKansas
