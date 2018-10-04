6.5 million pounds of beef recalled due to Salmonella contamination

A massive recall was issued Thursday for more than 6.5 million pounds of beef products that may be contaminated with salmonella.
The Arizona-based meat producer JBS Tolleson, Inc. is recalling raw ground beef that was packaged from July 26 through Sept. 7, according to a news release by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Products sold in Illinois include Grass Run Farms Natural Beef and Showcase, which is also sold in Missouri. The products have “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the packaging.
Nearly 60 people have reported symptoms from the beef products, according to the release.
Consumers can call the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at 800-727-2333 for help determining if their purchases are subject to recall.
Salmonella can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever, according to an FSIS statement. Most patients recover without treatment.
